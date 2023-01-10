CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 20

Canterbury Kings (CTB) will face Central Stags (CS) in the 20th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

With the loss to Wellington behind them, the Central Stags are currently having a great time in their season. They have won four of their total six games thanks to the efforts of Dane Cleaver, Tom Bruce, and Seth Rance. They will aim to continue this trend to remain atop the standings.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings are a good side that features Matt Henry and Ed Nuttall. They will, however, be without Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Daryl Mitchell, and Tom Latham, who are on national duty.

CTB vs CS Match Details

The 20th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, January 11. The match is set to take place at 03:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs CS, The Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 20

Date and Time: 11 January 2023, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CTB vs CS Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval pitch has recently favored bowlers over batters. Pacers should see the expected bounce and movement. Spinners could be useful in the middle overs. Batters must devote themselves to the crease before playing their shots.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 1

Matches won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 228

Average 2nd innings score: 215

CTB vs CS Form Guide (The Ford Trophy)

CTB: L-W-W-L-W

CS: W-L-W-W-L

CTB vs CS probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTB Probable Playing 11

Mitchell Hay, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Sean Davey, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Ed Nuttall

CS Injury/Team News

No major updates.

CS Probable Playing 11

Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Brad Schmulian, Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Brett Randell, Seth Rance, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, William Clark

CTB vs CS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dane Cleaver (225 runs in six matches, Average: 45.00)

He bats at the top of the order and has scored 225 runs at an excellent average of 45.00 in his last six appearances, making him an excellent option for the wicketkeeper's position.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes (195 runs in five matches, Average: 48.75)

Bowes has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 195 runs at an impressive average of 48.76 in five games. That makes him a must-have in your CTB vs CS Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Henry Shipley (57 runs & 12 wickets in five matches)

He has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball in the tournament so far. He has scored 57 runs and picked up 12 wickets in five games, making him an excellent fantasy pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Seth Rance (13 wickets in six matches, Average: 12.31)

Rance is a genuine wicket-taker with the ability to provide consistent breakthroughs, and his hard length balls make him a more lethal bowler. He has scalped 13 wickets at an average of 12.31 in six games.

CTB vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

Dane Cleaver

He has been a standout batter on the domestic circuit for the past two years and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 225 runs in six games.

Brett Randell

He has been in excellent form with the ball and is the second-leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his team with nine scalps at an average of 16.11 in five games. That makes him a must-have in your CTB vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

5 must-picks with players' stats for CTB vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats ED Nuttal 8 wickets in 5 games Chad Bowes 195 runs in 5 games William O'Rourke 5 wickets in 4 games Josh Clarkson 74 runs and 1 wicket in 6 games Tom Bruce 121 runs in 6 games

CTB vs CS match expert tips

Tom Bruce is a talented batter who has been in excellent form in the tournament, coming off an 80-run innings with a strike rate of 121.21 against Wellington in the previous game. He's a must-have in your CTB vs CS Dream11 fantasy team.

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs CS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, J Boyle

All-rounders: C McConchie, J Clarkson, B Schmulian

Bowlers: Seth Rance, E Nuttall, William O'Rourke, Matt Henry

CTB vs CS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

CTB vs CS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dane Cleaver

Batters: Chad Bowes, Tom Bruce, B Smith

All-rounders: C McConchie, J Clarkson, B Schmulian

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Ben Randell, William O'Rourke, Matt Henry

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes