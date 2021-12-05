CTB vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ford Trophy match 4

The Canterbury Kings will face the Northern Braves for the second time this season tonight.

The Kings won the first game between the sides comprehensively by seven wickets. They chased the target of 240 runs in just 27.2 overs, with Ken McClure, Cole McConchie and Leo Carter turning out to be the star performers.

Meanwhile, the Northern Braves started the season with a loss. The team were outclassed in both departments and would now aim to step up in order to avenge their setback.

CTB vs NB Probable Playing 11 Today

Canterbury Kings

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie (C), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall.

Northern Braves

Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock (WK), Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury Kings vs Northern Braves, The Ford Trophy.

Date and Time: 6th December, 03.30 am IST.

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora.

Pitch Report

The surface at Mainpower Oval is a balanced one and provides equal assistance to both the batsmen as well as the bowlers. Bowlers will benefit from the swing in the early stages, whereas the batters will find it easy to execute their shots as the game progresses.

Today’s CTB vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Bocock: Bocock can bat in the middle order and contribute vital runs for his side. He will be a safe option from the wicket-keeper section.

Batters

Ken McClure: McClure is an explosive batter who has the potential to smash the ball all around the ground. He scored 87 runs in the previous game and will now look forward to replicating the same in this match.

Jeet Raval: Raval is another top pick from the batting department. He scored 74 runs in the last game and is expected to play a match-winning role in today’s game.

All-rounders

Cole McConchie: McConchie will be a wise option in the all-rounder category as he can contribute to both aspects of the game. He scored 57 runs in the previous encounter and will be aiming to add more runs to his account.

Colin de Grandhomme: de Grandhomme is an experienced all-rounder who cannot be missed in today's game. He can pick up vital wickets and also score handy runs with the bat and fetch your CTB vs NB dream11 team some good points.

Bowlers

Matt Henry: Matt Henry is a lethal pacer who can prove to be effective with the new ball. He picked up two wickets in the last game and will look to add a few more in today’s match.

Brett Randell: Randell took a wicket and also scored decent runs with the bat in the previous encounter. His all-round capabilities make him a top-pick for your CTB vs NB dream11 team in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Ken McClure: 136 points.

Jeet Raval: 98 points.

Leo Carter: 90 points.

Cole McConchie: 86 points.

Henry Cooper: 72 points.

Important stats for CTB vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Ken McClure: 1 match, 87 runs.

Jeet Raval: 1 match, 74 runs.

Leo Carter: 1 match, 54 runs.

Cole McConchie: 1 match, 57 runs.

Matt Henry: 1 match, 2 wickets.

CTB vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today

CTB vs NB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Bocock. Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Theo van Woerkom, Matt Henry, Brett Randell, Joe Walker.

Captain: Cole McConchie | Vice-Captain: Jeet Raval.

CTB vs NB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Bocock. Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Brett Randell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams.

Captain: Ken McClure | Vice Captain: Colin de Grandhomme.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra