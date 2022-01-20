CTB vs NB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021/22, Match 27

Canterbury Kings will take on Northern Brave in the 27th match of the Super Smash 2021/22 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The two teams have had pretty similar campaigns so far. They’ve both won six of their eight league matches thus far and have already booked their spot in the playoffs.

Despite posting a low score against Auckland in their last game, Canterbury Kings managed to defend it well and ended up winning by 18 runs. Northern Brave, on the other hand, restricted Wellington to 104 and ended up chasing it down quite easily in their previous encounter.

CTB vs NB Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Mitchell Hay, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, William O’Rourke

NB XI

Jeet Raval (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Joe Carter, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Match Details

CTB vs NB, Super Smash 2021/22, Match 27

Date and Time: 21st January, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

Hagley Oval has been conducive to batting in this tournament and the last three matches played here have all seen scores above 170. The side winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s CTB vs NB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher has been the leader with the bat for Canterbury Kings. He has amassed 221 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 178.94.

Batters

Chad Bowes is a responsible batter who will be looking for a solid knock. He has scored 185 runs in the tournament so far.

Mark Chapman always looks to score runs no matter what the situation might be. He has piled up 154 runs in the tournament and has also managed to pick up a wicket.

All-rounders

Daryl Mitchell’s return is expected to bolster the Canterbury Kings squad. He was destructive in the recently-held T20 World Cup and will prove to be a menace here too.

Colin de Grandhomme has plenty of experience and has done well in crucial situations. He has scored 205 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 143.35.

Bowlers

Ashutosh Verma has been going through a purple patch and has picked up wickets on a frequent basis. He has scalped 14 wickets so far at a terrific economy rate of 7.09.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley (CTB) – 531 points

Anurag Verma (NB) – 495 points

Ed Nuttall (CTB) – 463 points

Matt Henry (CTB) – 453 points

Cam Fletcher (CTB) – 432 points

Important stats for CTB vs NB Dream11 prediction team

Anurag Verma: 14 wickets

Ed Nuttall: 15 wickets

Matt Henry: 11 wickets

Cam Fletcher: 221 runs

Colin de Grandhomme: 205 runs

CTB vs NB Dream11 Prediction Today

CTB vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Henry Shipley, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Anurag Verma, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry

Captain: Henry Shipley, Vice-Captain: Colin de Grandhomme

CTB vs NB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Jeet Raval, Henry Shipley, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Anurag Verma, Ed Nuttall, Matt Henry

Captain: Daryl Mitchell, Vice-Captain: Anurag Verma

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee