CTB vs ND Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match - March 6th, 2021

Canterbury will take on the Northern Districts in the 32nd match of the Ford Trophy on Saturday.
Canterbury have managed to win three of their last five Ford Trophy matches, including two back-to-back triumphs over the Auckland Aces.
The Northern Districts, on the other hand, have won two games on the bounce after losing three consecutive matches. They defeated the Central Stags and Wellington in their last two Ford Trophy outings.
Canterbury have won three of their last four meetings with the Northern Districts.
Squads to choose from:
Canterbury
Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher
Northern Districts
Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell
Predicted Playing XIs
Canterbury
Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall
Northern Districts
Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher
Match Details
Match: Canterbury vs Northern Districts, Match 32
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Date & Time: 6th March, 2021, 3:30 AM IST
Pitch Report
The track at Christchurch tends to favor the batsmen. The average first innings score (last five matches) at the venue is 256. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.
Ford Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs ND)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Ashutosh Verma, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Sean Davey
Captain: Brett Hampton. Vice-captain: Tom Latham
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Sean Davey
Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-captain: Todd Astle