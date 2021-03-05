CTB vs ND Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD) Match - March 6th, 2021

Canterbury will take on the Northern Districts in the 32nd match of the Ford Trophy on Saturday.

Canterbury have managed to win three of their last five Ford Trophy matches, including two back-to-back triumphs over the Auckland Aces.

The Northern Districts, on the other hand, have won two games on the bounce after losing three consecutive matches. They defeated the Central Stags and Wellington in their last two Ford Trophy outings.

Canterbury have won three of their last four meetings with the Northern Districts.

Squads to choose from:

Canterbury

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall, Cam Fletcher

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher, Brett Randell

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Todd Astle, Sean Davey, Matt Henry, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

Northern Districts

Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (c), BJ Watling (wk), Colin De Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Northern Districts, Match 32

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Date & Time: 6th March, 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Christchurch tends to favor the batsmen. The average first innings score (last five matches) at the venue is 256. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Ford Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs ND)

CTB vs NK Dream11 Tips - Ford Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Ashutosh Verma, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Sean Davey

Captain: Brett Hampton. Vice-captain: Tom Latham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Henry Nicholls, Ken McClure, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Sean Davey

Captain: Jeet Raval. Vice-captain: Todd Astle