CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Kings (CTB) squaring off against Northern Districts (ND) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday, February 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Districts have won four of their last ten matches of the tournament. Their last match against Wellington Firebirds was abandoned due to rain. Canterbury Kings, too, have won four victories in ten appearances.

These two teams have played 38 head-to-head matches. Northern Districts have won 18 matches while Canterbury Kings have won 19 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs ND Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on February 1 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

CTB vs ND, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: 1st February 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Wellington Firebirds and Canterbury Kings, where a total of 317 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

CTB vs ND Form Guide

CTB - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

ND - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

CTB vs ND Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie ©, Mitchell Hay (wk), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

CTB vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 205 runs in the last nine matches. Ben Pomare is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell and Katene Clarke are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Daryl Mitchell is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 89 runs in the last two matches. Matt Boyle is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie and Kristian Clarke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. McConchie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last nine matches. Brett Hampton is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Henry has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 9 wickets in the last three matches. Neil Wagner is another good bowler for today's match.

CTB vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie is the most crucial pick from Canterbury Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last nine matches.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry is another crucial pick from the Canterbury Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 9 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs ND, Eliminator Match

Katene Clarke

Daryl Mitchell

Cole McConchie

Matt Henry

Kristian Clarke

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Bowes

Batters: K Clarke, D Mitchell, M Boyle

All-rounders: K Clarke, C McConchie, B Hampton, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: I Sodhi, M Henry, K Jamieson

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Bowes

Batters: K Clarke, D Mitchell, M Boyle, J Carter

All-rounders: K Clarke, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: I Sodhi, M Henry, N Wagner

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️