CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 19

The 19th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Kings (CTB) squaring off against Northern Districts (ND) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Northern Districts have won three of their last five matches of the tournament. They won their last match against Otago Volts by 8 runs. Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, won one of their last five matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Central Stags by 15 runs.

The two teams have played 37 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won 18 matches each. One match was abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs ND Match Details

The 19th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 19 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs ND, 19th Match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Auckland Aces and Northern Districts, where a total of 380 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CTB vs ND Form Guide

CTB - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

ND - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

CTB vs ND Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie ©, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke

ND Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

CTB vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and has been in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 158 runs in the last five matches. Mitchell Hay is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Katene Clarke

Robert O'Donnell and Katene Clarke are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Katene Clarke is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 218 runs in the last four matches. Matt Boyle is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Kristian Clarke

Cole McConchie and Kristian Clarke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Cole McConchie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 98 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches. Zak Foulkes is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Henry Shipley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Neil Wagner and Henry Shipley. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Henry Shipley has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 7 wickets and smashed 57 runs in the last five matches. Kyle Jamieson is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CTB vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Cole McConchie

Cole McConchie is the most crucial pick from Canterbury Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 98 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last five matches.

Katene Clarke

Katene Clarke is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Districts squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 218 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs ND, 19th Match

Kristian Clarke

Katene Clarke

Cole McConchie

Zak Foulkes

Henry Shipley

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle, R O'Donnell, K Clarke, J Carter

All-rounders: K Clarke, Z Foulkes, C McConchie

Bowlers: N Wagner, H Shipley, K Jamieson

Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Hay

Batters: K Clarke, J Carter

All-rounders: K Clarke, Z Foulkes, C McConchie, M Rippon

Bowlers: N Wagner, H Shipley, K Jamieson, I Sodhi

