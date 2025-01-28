CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 28

The 28th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Canterbury Kings (CTB) square off against the Northern Districts (ND) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The Northern Districts have won four of their last eight matches of the tournament. They won their last match against the Otago Volts by four wickets. The Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, won three of their last nine matches of the tournament.
These two teams have played 38 head-to-head matches. The Northern Districts have won 18 matches, while the Canterbury Kings have won 19 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.
CTB vs ND Match Details
The 28th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 28 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to begin at 10:25 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CTB vs ND, 28th Match
Date and Time: 28 January 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Pitch Report
The pitch at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings.
CTB vs ND Form Guide
CTB - Won 3 of their last 9 matches
ND - Won 4 of their last 8 matches
CTB vs ND Probable Playing XI
CTB Playing XI
No injury updates
Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie ©, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, and William O’Rourke.
ND Playing XI
No injury updates
Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Fergus Lellman, Robert O’Donnell, Jeet Raval ©, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, and Matthew Fisher.
CTB vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Chad Bowes
Chad Bowes is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 197 runs in the last eight matches. Tom Latham is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Katene Clarke
Robert O'Donnell and Katene Clarke are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Clarke is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 281 runs in the last six matches. Matt Boyle is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Cole McConchie
Cole McConchie and Kristian Clarke are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. McConchie will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken six wickets in the last eight matches. Zak Foulkes is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Matt Henry
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Neil Wagner and Matt Henry. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Matt Henry has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last two matches. Kyle Jamieson is another good bowler for today's match.
CTB vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices
Cole McConchie
Cole McConchie is the most crucial pick from Canterbury Kings as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Matt Henry
Matt Henry is another crucial pick from the Canterbury Kings squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 17 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for CTB vs ND, 28th Match
Katene Clarke
Cole McConchie
Zak Foulkes
Matt Henry
Matt Boyle
Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: C Bowes
Batters: M Boyle, K Clarke
All-rounders: K Clarke, Z Foulkes, C McConchie, M Santner
Bowlers: N Wagner, M Henry, K Jamieson, I Sodhi
Canterbury Kings vs Northern Districts Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: C Bowes, T Latham
Batters: M Boyle, K Clarke, R Roux, J Carter
All-rounders: K Clarke, Z Foulkes, C McConchie, M Santner
Bowlers: M Henry
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️