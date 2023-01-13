CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022-23, Match 16

Canterbury (CTB) will take on the Northern Districts (ND) in Match 16 of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Hagley Park in Christchurch on Friday, January 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs ND Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Canterbury have had an average Super Smash 2022-23 campaign. Having played five games so far, they have recorded two wins while losing thrice. They are currently fourth in the standings with eight points.

The Northern Districts, on the other hand, are just one place above Canterbury with 10 points from five games. They have won twice while one of their matches ended without a result.

CTB vs ND Match Details, Match 16

The 16th match of Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 13 at Hagley Park in Christchurch. The match is set to take place at 11:10 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs ND, Super Smash 2022-23, Match 16

Date and Time: 13th January 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Park, Christchurch

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CTB vs ND Pitch Report

The track at Hagley Park is yet to see big scores this season. The surface has mostly favored the bowlers who have dominated proceedings.

Last 5 matches (Super Smash 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 139.5

Average second-innings score: 141

CTB vs ND Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canterbury: W-L-L-L-W

Northern Districts: NR-W-L-W-L

CTB vs ND probable playing 11s for today’s match

Canterbury injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitch Hay, Angus McKenzie, Zakary Foulkes, Todd Astle, Will O’Rourke, Fraser Sheat

Northern Districts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Districts Probable Playing 11

Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Henry Cooper, Peter Bocock, Brett Hampton, Kristian Clarke, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Tim Pringle, Joe Walker.

CTB vs ND Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Seifert (5 matches, 96 runs, Strike Rate: 162.71)

T Seifert is the best possible wicketkeeper choice for your CTB vs ND Dream11 fantasy team. He is his side's second-highest run-scorer with 96 runs in five matches at a strike rate over 162.

Top Batter pick

K Clarke (5 matches, 122 runs, Strike Rate: 124.49)

K Clarke is the leading run-scorer for the Northern Districts, having amassed 122 runs in four innings at a decent strike rate of close to 125.

Top All-rounder pick

K Clarke (5 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.23)

K Clarke has been able to pick up five wickets but has been expensive with an economy rate of over nine.

Top Bowler pick

W O’Rourke (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 8.51)

W O’Rourke has five wickets to his name from four matches at an economy rate of 8.51.

CTB vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

C Bowes

C Bowes has been in wonderful form with the bat. He has scored 147 runs in five matches at an average of 49 and a terrific strike rate of close to 160. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your CTB vs ND Dream11 fantasy team.

L Carter

L Carter has also done a great job for Canterbury and is the second-highest run-scorer after Bowes. He has managed 128 runs at an average of 64 but his strike rate of 112.28 is quite low.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CTB vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Bowes 147 runs 239 points L Carter 128 runs 201 points T Seifert 96 runs 197 points K Clarke 5 wickets 187 points K Clarke 122 runs 186 points

CTB vs ND match expert tips

C Bowes has been in incredible form with the bat and is a must-have player in your CTB vs ND Dream11 fantasy team.

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Head to Head League

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert, C Fletcher

Batters: C Bowes (c), L Carter (vc), K Clarke, J Raval

All-rounders: K Clarke, C McConchie

Bowlers: W O’Rourke, T Pringle, E Nuttall

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 16, Grand League

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: T Seifert (vc), C Fletcher

Batters: C Bowes, L Carter, K Clarke, K McClure

All-rounders: K Clarke (c), C McConchie

Bowlers: W O’Rourke, T Pringle, J Walker

