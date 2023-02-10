CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash, Final Match

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will lock horns with the Northern Knights (ND) in the final match of the Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs ND Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Canterbury Kings have been very good in the league stage of the tournament. They have won six of their 10 games and finished at the top of the table with 24 points. Having been at the top of the table, they qualified for the final directly and will be contesting for the title in the summit clash against the Northern Districts.

Meanwhile, the Northern Knights have won four of their 10 games, losing three, while three of them ended in no result. They were placed third in the points table.

The Knights had to face the Otago Volts in the preliminary final in order to book their berth for the final. The Knights posted 199 runs on the board before restricting the Volts to 160 runs. The Knights managed to win the match by 16 runs, courtesy of the D/L method.

The two teams have faced each other twice in the league stage. The Canterbury Kings managed to win both matches.

CTB vs ND Match Details

The final match of the Super Smash will be played on February 11 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, New Zealand. The match is set to take place at 11.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CTB vs ND, Super Smash, Final

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CTB vs ND Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval has so far produced sporting wickets. Both the batters and the bowlers have enjoyed the surface. The strip would be ideal for the finals of the tournament and a close contest could be expected.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 1

No result: 1

Average score batting first: 147

Average score batting second: 137

CTB vs ND Form Guide (Last five matches)

Canterbury Kings: W W W L W

Northern Knights: L W NR W W

CTB vs ND probable playing XIs for today’s match

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Kings Probable Playing XI

Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Mitchell Hay, Leo Carter, Ken McClure, Zak Foulke, Ed Nuttall, William O'Rourke, Angus McKenzie, and Todd Astle.

ND Injury/ Team News

No major injury updates.

Northern Knights Probable Playing XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Tim Pringle, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, and Joe Walker.

CTB vs ND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert (9 Matches, 194 Runs, SR: 156.45)

Tim Seifert has given the Northern Knights some blazing starts in the tournament. His ability to start off on a positive note makes him the best pick from the wicketkeeper category in this match.

Batter

Chad Bowes (10 Matches, 342 Runs, SR: 156.88)

Chad Bowes has been consistent with the bat and has scored runs at a good rate in this tournament. His impeccable form in the tournament makes him the best pick from the batters category in this match.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner (4 Matches, 66 Runs, 4 Wickets, SR: 153.48 and Economy: 8.38)

Mitchell Santner has been in good form in the matches that he has played. He has played the role of a lower middle-order hitter to great efficacy and has also bowled some crucial overs for his team. Santner looks like the best pick from the all-rounder category for this match.

Bowler

Angus McKenzie (8 Matches, 12 Wickets, Economy: 7.13)

Angus McKenzie has been good with both the new and the old ball. His ability to pick up wickets in both the initial stages and in the death overs makes McKenzie the best pick from the bowlers category for this match.

CTB vs ND match captain and vice-captain choices

Zak Foulkes

Zak Foulkes has been good with the bat and the ball in this tournament. He has played the role of an all-round match winner for the team. He will be a great points multiplier for the match.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has international experience behind him. He can change the complexion of the match with either the bat or the ball and his experience of playing in the big stages makes Santner a very safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CTB vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Fantasy Mitchell Santner 66 Runs and 4 Wickets in 4 Matches 231 Zak Foulkes 12 Wickets in 6 Matches 437 Andrew Mckenzie 12 Wickets in 8 Matches 441 Tim Seifert 194 Runs in 9 Matches 446 Chad Bowes 342 Runs in 10 Matches 535

CTB vs ND match expert tips

The pitch at the Hagley Oval will be a sporting one. A balanced eleven with more all-rounders looks like a good option to go with in the fantasy contests of the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here!

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, K Clarke

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Zak Foulkes

Bowlers: Todd Astle, William O'Rourke, Andrew McKenzie

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

CTB vs ND Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher

Batters: Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, K Clarke

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Zak Foulkes

Bowlers: Todd Astle, William O'Rourke, Andrew McKenzie

Poll : 0 votes