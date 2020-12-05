CTB vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's New Zealand ODD Match 8 – Dec 06, 2020

In the third round of games in the 2020-21 season of the Ford Trophy (New Zealand ODD), Canterbury take on Northern Knights at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Both the teams are in good form and have won both their games in the New Zealand ODD. In fact, Canterbury and Northern Knights are perched at the top of the New Zealand ODD points table with nine points apiece.

Canterbury recorded comfortable wins in their opening two games in the New Zealand ODD. In their tournament opener, they bowled out Wellington for a paltry 119 runs and cantered home in 22.4 overs. In their second New Zealand ODD game, Canterbury defended 236 runs in a 40-over game.

On the other hand, Northern Knights beat Auckland twice in their two games in the New Zealand ODD, with both wins coming while chasing. They hunted down a 143-run target with ease in a 27-over first game before chasing down 203 runs with 40 balls to spare in the second.

New Zealand ODD: Squads to choose from

Canterbury: Leo Carter, Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Matthew Hay, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.

Northern Knights: Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Bharat Popli, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock, Jake Gibson, Joe Walker, FL Walker, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Ken McClure, Matthew Hay, Cam Fletcher (wk), Sean Davey, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall.

Northern Knights: Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval, Bharat Popli, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich (c), Brett Hampton, Peter Bocock (wk), Jake Gibson, Joe Walker, Anurag Verma, Brett Randell.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Northern Knights

Date: December 6th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The first game at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch in the New Zealand ODD this season may have been a dampener and a low-scoring one. However, that may well have been a one-off and an aberration.

The track is a beautiful one to bat on. Last season, the average score batting first was 283 runs. Thus, a relatively high-scoring New Zealand ODD game is likely to be on the cards.

New Zealand ODD 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs NK)

Dream11 team for Canterbury vs Northern Knights - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Jake Gibson, Brett Randell, Sean Davey, Matt Henry.

Captain: Todd Astle. Vice-captain: Anton Devcich.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Katene Clarke, Anton Devcich, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Brett Hampton, Todd Astle, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Ed Nuttall, Will Williams.

Captain: Katene Clarke. Vice-captain: Matt Henry.