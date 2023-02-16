CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ford Trophy 2023, Preliminary Final

Canterbury (CTB) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the preliminary final of the Ford Trophy 2023 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Canterbury have played 10 games in the tournament and managed to win four matches. They finished the league stage with 23 points and were third in the points table.

Meanwhile, the journey of the Otago Volts has been similar in the tournament. They have also won four of their 10 matches and finished the league stage with 23 points. They finished fourth because of a worse net run rate than Canterbury.

The two teams will be playing against each other for a place in the summit clash of this edition of the tournament.

CTB vs OV Match Details, Ford Trophy 2023

The preliminary final match of the Ford Trophy 2023 will be played on February 17 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The match is set to take place at 3.30 am IST.

CTB vs OV, Ford Trophy 2023, preliminary final

Date and Time: February 17, 2022, 3.30 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

CTB vs OV Pitch Report

The pitch at the John Davies Oval will be good for seam bowlers. It will provide movement to the fast bowlers throughout the match. The captain winning the toss might look to field first.

CTB vs OV probable playing XIs for today’s match

CTB Injury/Team News

Henry Nicholls will not be available for selection as he is away on international duty.

Canterbury Probable Playing XI

Chad Bowes, Matt Boyle, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Zak Foulkes, Angus McKenzie, Blake Coburn, William O’Rourke, and Ed Nuttall.

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Otago Volts Probable Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford, Max Chu, Glenn Phillips, Dean Foxcroft, Llew Johnson, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Matthew Bacon, Ben Lockrose, and Jake Gibson

CTB vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Max Chu (10 Matches, 188 Runs)

Max Chu has been in decent form with the bat this tournament. His presence behind the stumps has been even better than his batting. Chu is the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Hamish Rutherford (10 Matches, 348 Runs)

Hamiash Rutherford has been in very good form with the bat. He has been consistent at the top of the order, which makes him the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon (7 Matches, 102 Runs and 10 wickets)

Michael Rippon has been in decent form with both bat and the ball. He has scored some important runs in the middle order and has also picked up wickets in the middle overs. Rippon is the best pick from the all-rounder category for this match.

Bowler

Michael Rae (9 Matches, 13 Wickets)

Michael Rae has been in good form with the ball this tournament. He has been able to pick up wickets at crucial stages and this makes him the best pick from the bowler's category for this match.

CTB vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Rippon

Michael Rippon has been good with both bat and ball. He has the ability to be impactful in both innings and this makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Hamish Rutherford

Hamish Rutherford has been in great form with the bat. His ability to give solid starts to the team on a consistent basis makes Rutherford a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Hamish Rutherford

Michael Rippon

Michael Rae

Max Chu

Chad Bowes

CTB vs OV match expert tips

The pitch will be good for bowling, especially in the initial stages of the match. Bowlers who are good with the new cherry will be good picks for the match.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Preliminary Final, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, J Finnie, Chad Bowes.

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, C McConchie, Dean Foxcroft, Z Foulkes.

Bowlers: Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, William O'Rourke.

