CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022-23, Match 28

Canterbury (CTB) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the 28th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Hagley Park in Christchurch on Saturday, February 04. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Canterbury and Otago Volts have had successful campaigns in Super Smash 2022-23, while ranked second and third respectively.

Canterbury scored 189 runs against Central Stags in their previous game, winning easily by 58 runs. Otago also won by four wickets against Central Stags upon putting up a total of 187 runs on the board. Both teams are clearly reliant on batters, so another high-scoring game is expected on Saturday.

CTB vs OV Match Details, Match 28

The 28th match of Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on February 04 at Hagley Park in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 06:10 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs OV, Super Smash 2022-23, Match 28

Date and Time: 04 February 2022, 06:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Park, Christchurch

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

CTB vs OV Pitch Report

The pitch at Hagley Park is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice. Anything above 180 could be a par score.

Last 5 matches (Super Smash 2022-23)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 159

Average second-inning score: 148

CTB vs OV Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canterbury: W-W-W-W-L

Otago Volts: W-W-W-NR-D

CTB vs OV probable playing 11s for today’s match

Canterbury injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Canterbury Probable Playing 11

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Angus Mckenzie, Todd Astle, William O'Rourke, Edward Nuttall

Otago Volts injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Otago Volts Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (c), Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft, Max Chu (wk), Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae

Today's CTB vs OV Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cam Fletcher (137 runs in 8 matches)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 137 runs in eight games. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes (282 runs in 8 matches; Average: 47.00)

He has been decent with the bat, scoring 282 runs at an impressive average of 47.00 in eight games. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dean Foxcroft (336 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 56.00)

Dean Foxcroft is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped nine wickets in seven games and has scored 336 runs at an outstanding average of 56.00. He is a multiplier pick for this outing.

Top Bowler Pick

Michael Rae (14 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 10.43)

Michael Rae has enjoyed success with the ball, taking 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 10.42. He is only two wickets away from becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker.

CTB vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices

William O'Rourke

William has impressed with his bowling exploits in the competition. He's the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with ten wickets at an average of 18.80 in seven games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.

Leo Carter

He's a technical-style batter and has also been an effective fielder for his side. He has scored 237 runs at an impressive average of 59.25 in eight games. That makes him the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.

5 Must-picks for CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Todd Astle

William O'Rourke

Dale Phillips

Llew Johnson

Josh Finnie

CTB vs OV match expert tips, Match 28

Matthew Bacon has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament, having picked up eight wickets at an average of 26.62 in seven games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your CTB vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs OV Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Hashim Rutherford

All-rounders: Dean Foxcraft, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: W O’Rourke, M Rae, Matthew Bacon, B Lockrose

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

CTB vs OV Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batters: Chad Bowes, Leo Carter

All-rounders: Dean Foxcraft, J Gibson, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: W O’Rourke, M Rae, Matthew Bacon, B Lockrose, Todd Astle

