CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022-23, Match 28

Canterbury (CTB) will take on the Otago Volts (OV) in the 28th match of the Super Smash 2022-23 at Hagley Park in Christchurch on Saturday, February 04. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Both Canterbury and Otago Volts have had successful campaigns in Super Smash 2022-23, while ranked second and third respectively.
Canterbury scored 189 runs against Central Stags in their previous game, winning easily by 58 runs. Otago also won by four wickets against Central Stags upon putting up a total of 187 runs on the board. Both teams are clearly reliant on batters, so another high-scoring game is expected on Saturday.
CTB vs OV Match Details, Match 28
The 28th match of Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on February 04 at Hagley Park in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 06:10 AM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CTB vs OV, Super Smash 2022-23, Match 28
Date and Time: 04 February 2022, 06:10 AM IST
Venue: Hagley Park, Christchurch
Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode
CTB vs OV Pitch Report
The pitch at Hagley Park is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy batting since the ball comes off the bat nicely. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice. Anything above 180 could be a par score.
Last 5 matches (Super Smash 2022-23)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 159
Average second-inning score: 148
CTB vs OV Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Canterbury: W-W-W-W-L
Otago Volts: W-W-W-NR-D
CTB vs OV probable playing 11s for today’s match
Canterbury injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Canterbury Probable Playing 11
Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Angus Mckenzie, Todd Astle, William O'Rourke, Edward Nuttall
Otago Volts injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Otago Volts Probable Playing 11
Hamish Rutherford (c), Jake Gibson, Dean Foxcroft, Max Chu (wk), Dale Phillips, Llew Johnson, Josh Finnie, Ben Lockrose, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae
Today's CTB vs OV Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Cam Fletcher (137 runs in 8 matches)
He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 137 runs in eight games. He has also proven his worth behind the stumps, making him a fine pick for this game.
Top Batter Pick
Chad Bowes (282 runs in 8 matches; Average: 47.00)
He has been decent with the bat, scoring 282 runs at an impressive average of 47.00 in eight games. He could prove to be an asset in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Dean Foxcroft (336 runs & 9 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 56.00)
Dean Foxcroft is a talented all-rounder, and his performances have been consistent. He has scalped nine wickets in seven games and has scored 336 runs at an outstanding average of 56.00. He is a multiplier pick for this outing.
Top Bowler Pick
Michael Rae (14 wickets in 7 matches, Average: 10.43)
Michael Rae has enjoyed success with the ball, taking 14 wickets in seven games at an average of 10.42. He is only two wickets away from becoming the tournament's leading wicket-taker.
CTB vs OV match captain and vice-captain choices
William O'Rourke
William has impressed with his bowling exploits in the competition. He's the fifth-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with ten wickets at an average of 18.80 in seven games and would be an excellent choice for captaincy in today's game.
Leo Carter
He's a technical-style batter and has also been an effective fielder for his side. He has scored 237 runs at an impressive average of 59.25 in eight games. That makes him the perfect choice for the role of vice-captaincy for today's outing.
5 Must-picks for CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Todd Astle
William O'Rourke
Dale Phillips
Llew Johnson
Josh Finnie
CTB vs OV match expert tips, Match 28
Matthew Bacon has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament, having picked up eight wickets at an average of 26.62 in seven games. Given his current form, he is one of the must-haves in your CTB vs OV Dream11 fantasy team.
CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher
Batters: Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Hashim Rutherford
All-rounders: Dean Foxcraft, C McConchie, Z Foulkes
Bowlers: W O’Rourke, M Rae, Matthew Bacon, B Lockrose
CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher
Batters: Chad Bowes, Leo Carter
All-rounders: Dean Foxcraft, J Gibson, Z Foulkes
Bowlers: W O’Rourke, M Rae, Matthew Bacon, B Lockrose, Todd Astle