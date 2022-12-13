CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for The Ford Trophy, Match 14

Canterbury (CTB) and Otago Volts (OV) will be up against each other in the 14th match of The Ford Trophy at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, December 14.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Canterbury have won three out of their four Ford Trophy matches and are currently at the top of the points table. They beat Wellington by five wickets in their last match. Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won only one out of their three Ford Trophy matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Central Districts by a big margin of 123 runs.

CTB vs OV Match Details

The 14th match of The Ford Trophy will be played on December 14 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to take place at 03:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section().

CTB vs OV, The Ford Trophy, Match 14

Date and Time: 14 December 2022, 03:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CTB vs OV Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is a sporting one where the batters can score big once they get set. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 148 runs.

Last 4 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 148

Average second-innings score: 151

CTB vs OV Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Canterbury: W-W-L-W-L

Otago Volts: L-W-L-L-W

CTB vs OV probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTB Probable Playing 11

Cole McConchie (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke, Edward Nuttall.

OV Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

OV Probable Playing 11

Hamish Rutherford (C), Llew Johnson, Max Chu (WK), Dale Phillips, Glenn Phillips, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Ben Lockrose, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Bacon, Michael Rae.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Tom Latham (3 matches, 83 runs, Strike Rate: 83.00)

Latham has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 83.00 in three matches. He is expected to play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.

Top Batter pick

Chad Bowes (4 matches, 182 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

Bowes is currently the leading run-scorer for Canterbury in this ongoing season with 182 runs at a strike rate of 100 in four matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Michael Rippon (3 matches, 42 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 62.68 and Economy Rate: 6.00)

Rippon has scored 42 runs and also scalped four wickets in his three outings. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Jacob Duffy (3 matches, 8 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.52)

Duffy is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of 3.52 in three matches.

VOY vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Henry Shipley

Shipley could prove to be a wise captaincy pick for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both bat and ball. He has picked up 11 wickets and also scored 40 runs in four games.

Daryl Mitchell

Mitchell will be playing his first game of this season and can do well with both the bat and ball.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Henry Shipley: 40 runs and 11 wickets in 4 matches

Chad Bowes: 182 runs in 4 matches

Jacob Duffy: 8 wickets in 3 matches

Michael Rippon: 42 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches

Leo Carter: 92 runs in 4 matches

CTB vs OV match expert tips

Michael Rae

Rae can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.53 in three matches.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CTB vs OV match, click here!

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham.

Batters: Hamish Rutherford, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls.

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Glenn Phillips, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley.

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Edward Nuttall.

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

CTB vs OV Dream11 Prediction - The Ford Trophy

CTB vs OV Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham.

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Chad Bowes, Dale Phillips.

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Glenn Phillips, Henry Shipley.

Bowlers: Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Michael Rae.

Poll : 0 votes