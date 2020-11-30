CTB vs WEL Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Ford Trophy 2020-21 Match – December 1st, 2020

Canterbury take on Wellington in the eighth game of the ongoing Ford Trophy 2020-21 competition.

In their Ford Trophy opener this season, Canterbury beat Wellington by seven wickets. After restricting the opposition to 119 runs, Canterbury cantered to their target in just 22.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The two teams have met each other in the Ford Trophy three times in the last two years. Canterbury won the pair's most recent meeting in the competition, but Wellington emerged victorious in the other two.

Squads to choose from:

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Mathew Hay, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie, Ed Nuttall, Jackson Latham, Henry Shipley, Andrew Hazeldine.

Otago

Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Brett Johnson, Iain Mcpeake, James Hartshorn, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Michael Snedden, Hamish Bennett, Ollie Newton, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Adam Leonard.

Ford Trophy 2020-21: CTB vs WEL Predicted Playing-11s

Canterbury

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Fraser Sheat, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Theo van Woerkom, Sean Davey.

Wellington

Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Brett Johnson, Iain Mcpeake, James Hartshorn.

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Wellington, Match 8

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora, New Zealand

Date and time: 1st December 2020; 03:30 AM IST.

Pitch Report

This wicket has changed a lot over the years. It used to be a high-scoring venue, but the pitch has slowed down, especially during the second innings. Anything around 280 seems to be defendable on this track. Both teams will preferably want to bat first in this Ford Trophy game if they win the toss.

CTB vs WEL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Iain Mcpeake, Matt Henry.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-Captain: Sean Davey.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Andrew Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Sean Davey, Will Williams, Iain Mcpeake, Matt Henry.

Captain: Henry Nicholls. Vice-Captain: Tom Latham.