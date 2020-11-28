It is the start of the white-ball season of the New Zealand domestic competition. Canterbury will be up against Wellington in one of the three games on the opening day of this Ford Trophy 2020-21. The Hagley Oval in Christchurch will be the venue for this game.

Canterbury had a decent season in 2019-20, as they finished second on the points table of the 2019-20 Ford Trophy. They had a rousing start to that tournament but fell away in the second half of the competition, as they lost five out of the last six games, including the Elimination Final. Canterbury have announced a new captain as well, in Leo Carter, and they will have New Zealand internationals - Matt Henry, Tom Latham, and Henry Nicholls for the first game.

On the other hand, Wellington had a very inconsistent 2019-20 season where they finished fifth on the points table. They will be aiming to start well this time around. There are quite a few regular members of the squad unavailable due to the international and New Zealand ‘A’ commitments.

Squads to choose from

Canterbury: Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams.

Wellington: Michael Bracewell (c), Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, James Hartshorn, Adam Leonard, Lauchie Johns (wk), Brett Johnson, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband.

Predicted Playing XIs

Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Leo Carter (c), Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Edward Nuttall, Will Williams, Matt Henry, Fraser Sheat

Advertisement

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell (c), Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (wk), Peter Younghusband, Brett Johnson, Ian McPeake, Michael Snedden

Match Details

Match: Canterbury vs Wellington

Date: November 29th 2020, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is an excellent one to bat on. Last season, there were five Ford Trophy games here and each of them saw the team batting first put up 250+ every time. In fact, Auckland even scored 401 in one of the games. 290-300 could well be a par total on this track as the ball comes on to the bat nicely.

New Zealand ODD 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (CTB vs WEL)

Dream11 Team for CTB vs WEL - New Zealand ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauchie Johns, Tom Latham, Andrew Fletcher, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband, Todd Astle, Ian McPeake, Matt Henry, Will Williams

Captain: Tom Latham Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Jakob Bhula, Andrew Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Fraser Sheat, Ian McPeake, Edward Nuttall, Matt Henry

Advertisement

Captain: Henry Nicholls Vice-captain: Andrew Fletcher