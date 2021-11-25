CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Super Smash match - November 26th, 2021

Canterbury Kings (CTB) and Wellington Firebirds (WF) will lock horns in the season opener of the Super Smash at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The Wellington Firebirds will enter the tournament as strong favourites, having won the competition on four occasions. The defending champions beat Canterbury Kings by five wickets in last season's title match.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Kings have won the tournament only once, and will look to add more trophies to their cabinet. They have a decent blend of talent and experience this time around, and are expected to avenge their loss against the Firebirds in last season's final.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CTB vs WF game:

#3 Finn Allen (WF)

Plunket Shield - Wellington vs Central Districts

Finn Allen's emergence as an opener was one of the most talked-about stories last season. He smacked a total of 512 runs in 11 innings at an average of 57 and a strike rate of 193. He is expected to replicate the same exploits this year.

The Firebirds opener is a nightmare to opposition bowlers right from the first ball of games. Considering the small dimensions of the ground. Allen could score big in this game.

#2 Logan van Beek (WF)

Super Smash - Firebirds vs Knights

Firebirds bowler Logan van Beek picked up a total of 13 wickets in 11 innings last season for his team. He would get to bowl in the powerplay and death overs, where he'll hope to take some key scalps.

He has been one of their most improved bowlers of late. The 31-year-old pacer has picked up 354 wickets in 112 matches at an average of 9.56. He would be keen to improve his numbers and get into the national reckoning.

#1 Cole McConchie (CTB)

Plunket Shield - Canterbury vs Central Stags

For Canterbury to win this tournament, a lot will depend on Cole McConchie's form with both bat and ball. The all-rounder scored a total of 298 runs last season at a strike rate of 120. He is expected to play the anchor's role for the team once again.

Moreover, Cole picked up five wickets with the ball last season. If the pitch assists spin-bowling, the all-rounder could roll his arms over, and pick up some crucial opposition scalps.

