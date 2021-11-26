CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Super Smash T20, Match 1

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will be up against the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the opening match of the Super Smash T20 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand's domestic T20 competition is all set to commence with a match between last season's two finalists. The Wellington Firebirds, who beat the Canterbury Kings by five wickets in the summit clash, will be hoping to lift the prestigious Super Smash T20 trophy for the third consecutive time. Canterbury Kings, meanwhile, will be eager to take revenge as the domestic T20 title was the only one they missed out on last summer, clinching the Ford Trophy and Plunket Shield.

CTB vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Cole McConchie (C), Chad Bowes, Cam Fletcher (WK), Leo Carter, Blake Coburn, Matt Henry, Ken McClure, Ed Nuttall, Will O’Rourke, Henry Shipley, Will Williams.

WF XI

Michael Bracewell (C), Hamish Bennett, Finn Allen (WK), Luke Georgeson, Jamie Gibson, Nick Greenwood, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband.

Match Details

CTB vs WF, Match 1, Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 26th November 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is pretty much a balanced one. While the bowlers are expected to get enough bounce off the surface, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue as the wicket eases out as the match progresses. The average first-innings score on this ground is 161 runs.

Today’s CTB vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Cam Fletcher: Fletcher was in decent form with the bat last season, mustering 189 runs at a strike rate of close to 157.50 in 12 Super Smash T20 outings. He is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who could score some crucial runs on Friday.

Batters

Finn Allen: Allen was the leading run-scorer in the Super Smash T20 last season with 512 runs in 11 matches. The Kiwi youngster will be hoping to make an impact this season too.

Chad Bowes: Bowes scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 152-plus in 12 matches last season. He is a top-quality batter who can play a big knock in the Super Smash T20 opener.

All-rounders

Cole McConchie: McConchie impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the previous edition, having scored 298 runs and picked up five wickets in 12 outings.

Logan van Beek: Beek is an experienced bowler who claimed 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.78 in 11 Super Smash T20 matches last season.

Bowlers

Matt Henry: Henry bowled exceptionally well last season, scalping 14 wickets, including his best figures of 3/25 in 11 matches. He was the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury Kings.

Hamish Bennett: Bennett picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 in 11 Super Smash T20 matches last season. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Finn Allen (WF)

Cole McConchie (CTB)

Logan van Beek (WF)

Matt Henry (CTB)

Michael Bracewell (WF)

Important Stats for CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Finn Allen: 512 runs in 11 matches; SR - 193.93

Cole McConchie: 298 runs and 5 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 120.16 and ER - 7.40

Logan van Beek: 61 runs and 13 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 225.92 and ER - 7.78

Matt Henry: 22 runs and 14 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 100.00 and ER - 8.28

Michael Bracewell: 155 runs and 8 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 116.54 and ER - 8.86

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash T20)

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cam Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Leo Carter, Chad Bowes, Finn Allen, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Will Williams.

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Finn Allen.

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cam Fletcher, Michael Bracewell, Ken McClure, Chad Bowes, Finn Allen, Logan van Beek, Cole McConchie, Hamish Bennett, Matt Henry, Ollie Newton, Ed Nuttall.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Cam Fletcher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar