CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Elimination Final

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the Elimination Final of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.

Canterbury Kings have had a phenomenal Super Smash 2021-22 campaign. They won seven out of their 10 games and finished the league stage in second position. The Kings will start as favorites. Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds have won five of their 10 games and finished third. They have been in great form of late, winning their last three Super Smash 2021-22 games. The winner of this match will face the Northern Kings in the final on January 29.

CTB vs WF Probable Playing 11 Today

CTB XI

Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Daryl Mitchell, Cam Fletcher (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Blake Coburn, Todd Astle, Ed Nuttall

WF XI

Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Nathan Smith, Ben Sears, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton

Match Details

CTB vs WF, Super Smash 2021-22, Elimination Final

Date and Time: 27th January, 2022, 6:10 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The track at the University Oval in Dunedin is balanced and is likely to assist both batters and bowlers. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain their lines and lengths to stem the flow of runs.

Today’s CTB vs WF Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Finn Allen is the best choice for the wicketkeeper-batter position for your Dream11 fantasy team. Allen has scored 268 runs in 10 Super Smash 2021-22 games at a brilliant strike rate of 197.06. He has three half-centuries to his name.

Batter

Michael Bracewell is the leading run-scorer in the Super Smash 2021-22 with 397 runs in nine games at an average of 79.40 and a strike rate of 148.68. Bracewell will be a fine multiplier choice for your CTB vs WF Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Henry Shipley been in phenomenal form with both the bat and ball. He has scored 140 runs picked up 15 wickets.

Logan van Beek is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has 160 runs and 10 wickets to his name.

Bowler

Matt Henry has picked up 12 wickets in eight Super Smash 2021-22 matches at an average of 20.5 and an economy rate of 7.68.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell (WF) – 797 points

Henry Shipley (CTB) – 690 points

Logan van Beek (WF) – 569 points

Matt Henry (CTB) – 496 points

Finn Allen (WF) – 485 points

Important stats for CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction team

Michael Bracewell: 397 runs

Henry Shipley: 140 runs and 15 wickets

Logan van Beek: 160 runs and 10 wickets

Matt Henry: 12 wickets

Finn Allen: 268 runs

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

CTB vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Logan van Beek, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Ben Sears

Captain: Michael Bracewell. Vice-captain: Henry Shipley.

CTB vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Finn Allen, Tom Latham, Michael Bracewell, Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Logan van Beek, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Peter Younghusband

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Matt Henry.

Edited by Samya Majumdar