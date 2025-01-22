CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see the Canterbury Kings (CTB) take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Wellington Firebirds have won two of their last six matches of the tournament. They lost their last match to Auckland Aces by 53 runs. The Canterbury Kings, too, won two of their last six matches.

The two teams have played 39 head-to-head matches. The Wellington Firebirds won a total of 17 head-to-head matches while the Canterbury Kings emerged victorious in 19 matches. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs WF Match Details

The 22nd match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to begin at 8:55 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs WF, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 22 January 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both innings. The last match played at this venue was between the Auckland Aces and the Wellington Firebirds, where a total of 377 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

CTB vs WF Form Guide

CTB - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

WF - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

CTB vs WF Probable Playing XI

CTB Playing XI

No injury updates

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie ©, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, and William O’Rourke.

WF Playing XI

No injury updates

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly ©, Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, and Liam Dudding.

CTB vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent franchise matches. He has smashed 159 runs in the last six matches. Tom Latham is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Matt Boyle

Nick Kelly and Matt Boyle are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Matt Boyle is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent franchise cricket matches. He has smashed 212 runs in the last six matches. Muhammad Abbas is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell and Logan van Beek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Michael Bracewell will bat in the top order and bowl a good quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 102 runs in the last three matches. Zak Foulkes is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Henry Shipley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Henry Shipley and Peter Younghusband. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Henry Shipley has an exceptional venue record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken eight wickets and smashed 78 runs in the last six matches. Kyle Jamieson is another good bowler for today's match.

CTB vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell is the most crucial pick from Wellington Firebirds as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match.

Henry Shipley

Henry Shipley is one of the most crucial picks from the Canterbury Kings squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 78 runs and scalped eight wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for CTB vs WF, 22nd Match

Michael Bracewell

Logan van Beek

Matt Boyle

Zak Foulkes

Henry Shipley

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: T Latham, C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle, N Kelly, M Abbas

All-rounders: M Bracewell, L van Beek, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: P Younghusband, H Shipley

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: T Latham, C Bowes, M Chu

Batters: M Boyle

All-rounders: M Bracewell, L van Beek, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: B Sears, M Snedden, H Shipley

