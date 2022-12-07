CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 11

The Canterbury Kings (CTB) will take on the Wellington Firebirds (WF) in the 11th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTB vs WF Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have two wins and a loss from three Ford Trophy 2022-23 games. The Canterbury Kings beat the Wellington Firebirds in their first game of the season before losing to the Northern Districts. However, they bounced back with a thumping win over the Auckland Aces in the last game. Meanwhile, the Wellington Firebirds started their campaign with a loss before beating the Central Stags and the Northern Districts in successive games.

CTB vs WF, Ford Trophy 2022-23

The 11th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between the Canterbury Kings and the Wellington Firebirds will be played on December 8 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTB vs WF, Match 11, Ford Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: December 8th 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

CTB vs WF Pitch Report

This will be the first Ford Trophy 2022-23 match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which usually produces excellent batting tracks. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball. A score of around 280-300 could be par at the venue.

CTB vs WF Form Guide (Ford Trophy 2022-23)

Canterbury Kings: W, L, W

Wellington Firebirds: W, W, L

CTB vs WF Probable Playing 11 today

Canterbury Kings team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Canterbury Kings Probable Playing XI: Matthew Boyle, Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke, Ed Nuttall.

Wellington Firebirds team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Wellington Firebirds Probable Playing XI: Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson (c), Nick Kelly, Tim Robinson, Lauchie Johns, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden.

Today’s CTB vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (2 matches, 76 runs, 11 catches)

Tom Latham has scored 76 runs at a strike rate of 97.43 in the Ford Trophy 2022-23 so far. He has also taken 11 catches.

Top Batter Pick

Chad Bowes (3 matches, 173 runs)

Chad Bowes has been in excellent form with the bat. The Canterbury top-order batter has amassed 173 runs, including two fifties, in three innings at a strike rate of 100.

Top All-rounder Pick

Rachin Ravindra (3 matches, 118 runs, 3 wickets)

Rachin Ravindra made an all-round impact against the Northern Districts. He smashed a 99-ball 105 before returning with figures of 3/52 with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Michael Snedden (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Michael Snedden has been consistent with the ball in the Ford Trophy 2022-23. He has picked up seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.45.

CTB vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Henry Shipley (3 matches, 36 runs, 10 wickets)

Henry Shipley has been superb with the ball, returning with 10 wickets from three games. He registered figures of 6/40 against Wellington. Shipley has also scored 36 runs in two outings with the bat.

Ollie Newton (3 matches, 9 wickets)

Ollie Newton has been in magnificent bowling form in the Ford Trophy 2022-23. The Wellington fast bowler has taken nine scalps in three games, registering figures of 6/33 against the Central Stags.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CTB vs WF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Henry Shipley 36 runs & 10 wickets in 3 matches Ollie Newton 9 wickets in 3 matches Chad Bowes 173 runs in 3 matches Tom Latham 76 runs & 11 catches in 2 matches Rachin Ravindra 118 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches

CTB vs WF match expert tips

A balanced side could be the best Dream11 combination for the CTB vs WF match. Prominent names like Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, and Rachin Ravindra will be the ones to watch out for in the contest.

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell

Batters: Chad Bowes, Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly

All-rounders: Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley (vc), Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi, Ollie Newton, Michael Snedden

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell

Batters: Leo Carter, Chad Bowes (c), Tim Robinson

All-rounders: Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Ollie Newton (vc), Michael Snedden, William O’Rourke

Poll : 0 votes