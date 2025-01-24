CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2024-25, Match 24

The 24th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will see Canterbury Kings (CTB) square off against Wellington Firebirds (WF) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, January 24. Here's all you need to know about the CTB vs WF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Wellington have won two of their last seven matches, while Canterbury won three of their last seven. The two teams played the 22nd match of the tournament, which Canterbury won by 11 runs.

The two teams have played 40 head-to-head matches. Wellington won 17 and lost 20. Three matches were abandoned due to rain.

CTB vs WF Match Details

The 24th match of the Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 24 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 10:25 a.m. IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CTB vs WF, 24th Match

Date and Time: January 24, 2025; 10:25 a.m. IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match here between Auckland Aces and Canterbury King saw 305 runs scored for the loss of 18 wickets.

CTB vs WF Form Guide

CTB - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

WF - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

CTB vs WF Probable Playing XIs

CTB

No injury update

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham (wk), Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Angus McKenzie, Ish Sodhi, William O’Rourke

WF

No injury update

Jesse Tashkoff, Tom Blundell (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Gareth Severin, Nick Greenwood, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ian McPeake, Liam Dudding

CTB vs WF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes is the best wicketkeeper pick. He's expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in recent franchise matches. He has smashed 183 runs in seven matches. Tom Latham is another good option.

Batters

Matt Boyle

Nick Kelly and Boyle are the two best batter picks. Boyle is a hard hitter and scored 249 runs in seven. Muhammad Abbas is another good option.

All-rounders

Michael Bracewell

Bracewell and Logan van Beek are the best all-rounder picks. Both players are crucial for today's match. Bracewell bats in the top order and bowls. He has scored 135 runs and taken two wickets in the last four matches. Cole McConchie is another good option.

Bowlers

Matt Henry

The top bowler picks are Ben Sears and Matt Henry. Henry took three wickets and scored seven runs in the last match. Ish Sodhi is another good option.

CTB vs WF match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Bracewell

Bracewell is the most crucial pick from Wellington Firebirds, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He bats in the top order and bowls.

Matt Henry

Henry is one of the most crucial picks from the Canterbury Kings squad. He's in top form. He's expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Five must-picks for CTB vs WF, 24th Match

Michael Bracewell

Logan van Beek

Matt Boyle

Matt Henry

Zak Foukes

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Latham, C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle, N Kelly

All-rounders: M Bracewell, L van Beek, C McConchie, Z Foulkes

Bowlers: M Henry, I Sodhi, B Sears

Canterbury Kings vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Bowes

Batters: M Boyle

All-rounders: M Bracewell, L van Beek, C McConchie, Z Foulkes, N Smith

Bowlers: M Henry, I Sodhi, B Sears, M Snedden

