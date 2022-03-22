CTC vs BDM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 27

City Cricket Club (CTC) will take on BDMTCC (BDB) in the 27th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

City Cricket Club are having an outstanding campaign. They have won all four games thus far to move atop the points table Meanwhile, BDMTCC have won three of their four games so far and are second in the standings.

CTC vs BDM Probable Playing XIs

CTC

Romario Sharma (C), Rahul Hazarika, Tajinder singh, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Om Prakash Mahanta, Angshuman Katoni, Sibsankar Roy, Parvez Aziz, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Mayukh Hazarika.

BDM

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (C), Sidharth Sarmah, Diptesh Saha, Kironjyoti Saikia, Wasim Ahmed, Hirok Jyoti Deka, Rabi Chetri, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Sankuman Mahanta, Sumanta Jha, Roshan Basfore.

Match Details

Match: CTC vs BDM, Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 27.

Date and Time: March 27, 2022; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have an upper hand in this game. The pitch has gotten slower in the last few days, so spinners could prove to be handy.

Today’s CTC vs BDM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli had a fine outing with the bat in his last game. He scored 32 runs against Titabor CCC and also got a good start against India Club.

Batters

D Saha is a fabulous performer who is expected to prove decisive once again. He has amassed 158 runs and has also scalped three wickets in the competition.

All-rounders

R Chetry is a brilliant all-round player who has asserted his authority in the competition. He has picked up 11 wickets and could be a great captaincy choice in your CTC vs BDM Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, S Roy is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 88 runs and has also taken three wickets.

Bowlers

A Singh Sidhu has had a fabulous campaign with the ball. He has scalped ten wickets and has also scored 25 runs

Five best players to pick in CTC vs BDM Dream11 prediction team

A Singh Sidhu (CTC) – 381 points

R Chetry (BDM) – 375 points

D Saha (BDM) – 358 points

S Roy (CTC) – 255 points

R Ahmed (BDM) – 246 points.

Key stats for CTC vs BDM Dream11 prediction team

A Singh Sidhu: 25 runs and 10 wickets

R Chetry: 11 wickets

D Saha: 158 runs and 3 wickets

S Roy: 88 runs and 3 wickets.

CTC vs BDM Dream11 Prediction

CTC vs BDM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, A Talukdar, D Saha, R Hazarika, P Aziz, R Chetry, S Roy, R Ahmed, A Singh Sidhu, H Jyoti Choudhury, S Sarmah.

Captain: R Chetry. Vice-Captain: A Singh Sidhu.

CTC vs BDM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, D Saha, R Hazarika, P Aziz, R Chetry, S Roy, R Ahmed, A Singh Sidhu, H Jyoti Choudhury, S Sarmah, O Prakash Mahanta.

Captain: D Saha. Vice-Captain: S Roy.

Edited by Bhargav