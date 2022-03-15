CTC vs ICL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022, Match 16

The City Cricket Club (CTC) will take on the India Club (ICL) in the 16th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Group B proceedings will start with this match and both City Cricket Club and India Club will be eager to build some early momentum in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

CTC vs ICL Probable Playing 11 today

City Cricket Club: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Angshuman Katoni (wk), Tej, Paul Kashyap, Mrinmoy Deka, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dhritiman Deka.

India Club: Sunzow Brahma, Govinda Rajbangshi (wk), Raju Das, Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Hrishab Dutta Mazumder, Rudrajeet Deka, Samik Das, Pradip Sarkar, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Parikshit Banik, Amar Kalita.

Match Details

CTC vs ICL, 16th Match, Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: March 15th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s CTC vs ICL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Govinda Rajbangshi is a safe customer behind the stumps and can effectively contribute with the bat as well.

Batter

Sunzow Brahma is one of India Club's premier batters who can consistently play big knocks and help win games single-handedly.

All-rounders

Sibsankar Roy, who can make a big impact with both the bat and ball, will be key to City Cricket Club's fortunes in the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Rudrajeet Deka is a potential game-changer who is prudent on all fronts.

Bowler

Shekhar Jyoti Barman has the ability to bowl economical spells and consistently pick up wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTC vs ICL Dream11 Prediction Team

Rudrajeet Deka (ICL)

Sunzow Brahma (ICL)

Sibsankar Roy (CTC)

Tej (CTC)

Shekhar Jyoti Barman (ICL)

CTC vs ICL Dream11 Prediction (Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for City Cricket Club vs India Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Govinda Rajbangshi, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Sunzow Brahma, Sibsankar Roy, Rudrajeet Deka, Hrishab Dutta Mazumder, Tej, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Parikshit Banik, Abhijot Singh Sidhu.

Captain: Rudrajeet Deka. Vice-captain: Sibsankar Roy.

Dream11 Team for City Cricket Club vs India Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Govinda Rajbangshi, Angshuman Katoni, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Sunzow Brahma, Sibsankar Roy, Rudrajeet Deka, Hrishab Dutta Mazumder, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Parikshit Banik, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury

Captain: Sunzow Brahma. Vice-captain: Rahul Hazarika.

