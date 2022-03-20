CTC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Match 25

City Cricket Club (CTC) will take on Tengapara CC (TCC) in the 25th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.

City Cricket Club are sitting pretty atop the points table in Group B, winning all their three games. Meanwhile, Tengapara CC have also been in good form, winning two of their three matches.

CTC vs TCC Probable Playing XIs

City Cricket Club

Angshuman Katoni, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Romario Sharma (c), Rohan Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Tej, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Om Prakash Mahanta.

Tengapara CC

Rohit Sen (wk), Md Mansoor Ali, Moina Basfor (c), Sujit Nandi, Ashim Das, Raja Mallick, Samrat Biswas, Sayan Banerjee, Prem Chouhan, Subham Das, Uttam Basfor.

Match Details

Match: CTC vs TCC.

Date & Time: March 20, 2022; 9 AM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s CTC vs TCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Md Mansoor Ali is in solid touch with the bat, amassing 83 runs in three innings.

Batters

Moina Basfor has been superb with both bat and ball. In two games, he has scored 49 runs and taken four wickets.

All-rounders

Sibsankar Roy has fared well, chipping in with 55 runs and taking three wickets.

Bowlers

Abhijot Singh Sidhu is in terrific bowling form, taking eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.45.

Five best players to pick in CTC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhijot Singh Sidhu (CTC): 286 points

Hirok Jyoti Choudhury (CTC): 226 points

Moina Basfor (TCC): 205 points

Sibsankar Roy (CTC): 203 points

Samrat Biswas (TCC): 198 points.

Key stats for CTC vs TCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhijot Singh Sidhu: 8 wickets

Sibsankar Roy: 55 runs & 3 wickets

Moina Basfor: 49 runs & 4 wickets

Samrat Biswas: 5 wickets

CTC vs TCC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for City Cricket Club vs Tengapara C.C - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Md Mansoor Ali, Rahul Hazarika, Parvez Aziz, Moina Basfor, Tej, Sibsankar Roy, Samrat Biswas, Sayan Banerjee, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Subham Das.

Captain: Sibsankar Roy. Vice-captain: Moina Basfor.

Dream11 Team for City Cricket Club vs Tengapara CC - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Md Mansoor Ali, Rahul Hazarika, Parvez Aziz, Moina Basfor, Tej, Sibsankar Roy, Samrat Biswas, Raja Mallick, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Uttam Basfor.

Captain: Abhijot Singh Sidhu. Vice-captain: Samrat Biswas.

