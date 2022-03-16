CTC vs TIC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 19

The City Cricket Club (CTC) will take on the Titabor CCC (TIC) in the 19th match of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Wednesday.

City Cricket Club secured an impressive eight-wicket win over the India Club in their first Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 natch. Titabor CCC, meanwhile, suffered a massive 76-run loss in their first game against BDMTCC. Titabor will be keen to get off the mark as soon as possible.

CTC vs TIC Probable Playing 11 Today

CTC XI

Sibsankar Roy, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Romario Sharma (c), Tajinder Singh, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Angshuman Katoni, Hirok Jyoti Choudhury, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dhritish Rahang, Om Prakash Mahanta.

TIC XI

Munti Hazarika, Probin Borah (wk), Rishav Dutta, Ananta Borah, Edul Ali, Sunny Parashar, Gonesh Sarmah, Siddhant Das, Bishwajit Sahu, Rishav Handique, Master Queen Kumar Thengal (c).

Match Details

CTC vs TIC, Assam Premier Club Championship 2022, Match 19

Date and Time: 16th March, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is generally a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up wickets.

Today’s CTC vs TIC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamuli had a fine outing with the bat in the first game. He scored 31 runs and also made his presence felt behind the stumps.

Batter

P Aziz showed his mettle with the ball against India Club. He picked up a wicket at a magnificent economy rate of 4.50.

All-rounder

S Roy is a brilliant all-rounder who has scalped a wicket in the Assam Premier Club Championship 2022 so far. He is expected to make a bigger contribution today.

Bowlers

E Ali picked up four wickets for only 24 runs in the first game. He also scored 13 runs.

H Jyoti claimed three wickets for just three runs from 3.1 overs in the first fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTC vs TIC Dream11 prediction team

E Ali (TIC) – 144 points

H Jyoti Choudhury (CTC) – 117 points

A Singh Sidhu (CTC) – 113 points

H Tamuli (CTC) – 78 points

S Roy (CTC) – 49 points

Important stats for CTC vs TIC Dream11 prediction team

E Ali: 13 runs and 4 wickets

H Jyoti Choudhury: 3 wickets

A Singh Sidhu: 3 wickets

H Tamuli: 31 runs

S Roy: 1 wicket

CTC vs TIC Dream11 Prediction Today (Assam Premier Club Championship 2022)

CTC vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamuli, P Aziz, S Parashar, A Borah, S Roy, Tej, M Queen Kumar-Thengal, E Ali, H Jyoti Choudhury, A Singh Sidhu, R Handique.

Captain: H Jyoti Choudhury. Vice-captain: A Singh Sidhu.

CTC vs TIC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamuli, P Aziz, S Parashar, G Sarmah, A Borah, R Hazarika, S Roy, Tej, E Ali, H Jyoti Choudhury, A Singh Sidhu.

Captain: S Roy. Vice-captain: E Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar