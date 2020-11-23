CTL vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 10 – Nov 23, 2020

In the tenth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament, Catalunya CC will be up against Catalunya Tigers CC. Both teams are at opposite ends of the points table and are in contrasting forms too. Catalunya CC are still winless in the ECS while Catalunya Tigers CC are yet to face a defeat in the tournament.

Catalunya CC have lost all their four games so far in the ECS tournament. They have been outplayed in every game, and they’ve just not looked at their best. They have conceded way too many runs while bowling first, and when batting first, they have been unable to defend scores in excess of 110 runs.

Catalunya Tigers CC, on the other hand, have been in impressive form in the ECS, winning every game they have played so far. With four wins in as many games in the tournament, they are at the top of the ECS points table.

In their first two games in the tournament, they were absolutely dominant before they held their nerve to win their next two games on day two. Unsuprisingly, they are the overwhelming favourites in this game.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Usman Mushtaq, Rauf Zaman (wk), Khizar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Farrukh Sohail, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Nawazish Ali, Ghulam Sabar (c).

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab (c & wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Kamran Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 23rd, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a superb one to bat on. The batsmen have made merry and have racked up some massive scores. Another high-scoring game could well be on the cards again.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs CTT - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Ramiz Mehmood, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Farrukh Sohail, Gurwinder Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Gurwinder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ghulam Sabar, Gurwinder Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Adeel Sarwar. Vice-captain: Asjad Butt.