CTL vs FAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona Match 32

Catalunya CC will take on Falco in the 32nd match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 17th November at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Catalunya CC won their previous game against Gracia by nine wickets and are currently placed in third position in the ECS T10 points table. They will be aiming to grab another win in this game.

Falco, on the other hand, stand fourth in the points table with three wins in five games and have looked good so far. They lost their previous game against the Warriors and will be looking forward to correcting their mistakes to bounce back in this match.

CTL vs FAL Probable Playing 11 Today

Catalunya CC

Ameer Abdullah (C), Nisar Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Razaqat Ali, Ali Azam, Sabteen Haider, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Hamza Nisar, Asim Raja, Syed Sherazi, Rauf Zaman (WK)

Falco

Rehman Rajput (C), Mohammad Yaseen (WK), Ijaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Shabaz Ahmed, Hassan Ali Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Zeeshan Raza, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Kamran Raja

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Falco, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 17th November, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Videres Cricket Ground is batting-friendly. However, there is some initial movement expected for the pacers but from there on, the batters would be able to score freely. The average first innings score on this surface in the previous four matches was recorded at 98 runs.

Today’s CTL vs FAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rauf Zaman: Rauf has been in good touch with the bat, scoring 76 runs in six matches. He has been involved in eight dismissals and will be a wise pick for the wicket-keeper position.

Batters

Muhammad Armghan Khan: Armghan has smashed 111 runs with the bat for the Catalunya CC. He has been an important batter for his side and will look to maintain his consistency.

Ijaz Ahmed: Ijaz has scored 68 runs in four games and will be looking to add more to his tally. He is expected to score big in today’s match.

All-rounders

Adeel Sarwar: Adeel has been a brilliant all-rounder for his side, scoring 117 runs and also picking up three wickets in four matches. He will be a safe option for the captain or vice-captain in this game.

Yasir Ali: Yasir has been in excellent form in the last three games, scoring 40 runs and also chipping in with three wickets. He will be a vital player and cannot be overlooked in this game.

Bowlers

Muhammad Sheraz: Sheraz has been a consistent wicket-taker this season. He has scalped four wickets so far and will be looking forward to adding a few more to his kitty.

Syed Sherazi: Syed will be the leading bowler for the Catalunya CC. He has the potential to dominate batters and pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTL vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 289 points

Yasir Ali-I: 201 points

Rauf Zaman: 194 points

Muhammad Armghan Khan: 175 points

Zeeshan Raza: 159 points

Important stats for CTL vs FAL Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Sarwar: 4 matches, 117 runs, 3 wickets

Yasir Ali: 5 matches, 40 runs, 3 wickets

Zeeshan Raza: 4 matches, 71 runs

Muhammad Armghan Khan: 6 matches, 111 runs

Muhammad Sheraz: 4 matches, 4 wickets

CTL vs FAL Dream11 Prediction Today

CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Hassan Khan-I

Captain: Adeel Sarwar Vice-Captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

CTL vs FAL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Zeeshan Raza, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Ijaz Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Ali Azam, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Sheraz

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Yasir Ali, Vice-Captain: Rauf Zaman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee