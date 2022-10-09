CTL vs GRA, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain, Match 8

Catalunya CC will lock horns with Gracia CC (CTL vs GRA) in the eighth match of ECT10 Spain at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 9.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTL vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Catalunya CC have won two out of their three matches and are second in the points table. Gracia CC, on the other hand, are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won three out of their four matches.

The last time the two teams met, Gracia CC defeated Catalunya CC by four runs.

CTL vs GRA Match Details

The eighth match of the ECT10 Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Sunday, October 9. The match is set to take place at 07:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC, ECT10 Spain, Match 8.

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

CTL vs GRA Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is a batter’s paradise, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs. Batting first should be the preferred option with the average first innings score at the venue being 132 runs.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2.

Matches won by team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 132.

Average second innings score: 120.

CTL vs GRA Form Guide (Previous Matches)

CTL: L-W-W.

GRA: W-W-W-L.

CTL vs GRA probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTL Probable Playing 11

Awais Ahmed, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Sheraz Iqbal, Nisar Ahmed, Ameer Khan, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Mughal, Asim Javeed, Ghulam Sarwar, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Sabar,

GRA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GRA Probable Playing 11

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Waseem Abbas, Mukhtiar Singh, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Sharul Chauhan, Sahil, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod.

CTL vs GRA Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kuldeep Lal (11 matches, 380 runs, Strike Rate: 204.30)

Kuldeep Lal is the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 380 runs in 11 matches with a strike-rate of 204.30. He is a must-have on your Dream 11 fantasy team for this match.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Armghan Khan (10 matches, 331 runs, Strike Rate: 264.80)

Armghan Khan has had a huge impact in this tournament with his performances. He has accumulated 331 runs in 10 matches at a strike-rate of 264.80.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ishan Patel (11 matches, 77 runs and 18 wickets, Strike Rate: 171.11 and Economy Rate: 10.68)

Ishan Patel has been phenomenal this season, especially with the ball. He is the highest wicket-taker, having scalped 18 wickets while also managing to score 77 runs in 11 matches. Patel will be a wise choice for one of the all-rounder spots on your Dream 11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ameer Abdullah (10 matches, 99 runs and nine wickets, Strike Rate: 235.71 and Economy Rate: 5.40)

Ameer Abdullah has taken nine wickets in 10 matches, while also scoring 99 runs. He is surely a must-have pick on your fantasy team in this game.

CTL vs GRA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Vibhor Yadav

Vinhor Yadav has been performing well from both ends to the maximum of his capabilities. He could be a great pick for the captaincy or vice-captaincy role.

Sheraz Iqbal

Sheraz Iqbal has been in brilliant form throughout the tournament so far and has contributed with the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 185 runs while taking five wickets in 10 matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CTL vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Kuldeep Lal 380 runs in 11 matches Ishan Patel 77 runs and 18 wickets in 11 matches Muhammad Armghan Khan 331 runs in 10 matches Sheraz Iqbal 185 runs and five wickets in 10 matches Ameer Abdullah 99 runs and nine wickets in 10 matches

Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC match expert tips

Ishan Patel could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CTL vs GRA match, click here!

CTL vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC, Dream11 Prediction - ECT10 Spain

Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed.

Batters: Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed.

All-rounders: Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Sheraz Iqbal.

Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Asim Javeed, Ameer Abdullah.

CTL vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC, Dream11 Prediction - ECT10 Spain

Catalunya CC vs Gracia CC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kuldeep Lal.

Batters: Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Mughal.

All-rounders: Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey, Sheraz Iqbal, Ishan Patel.

Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Asim Javeed, Ameer Abdullah.

