CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group B - Match 2 & 5

Catalunya CC (CTL) will take on Granada (GRD) in match numbers two and five in Group B of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It is the first day of the Group B games in this T10 tournament. This will be the second successive game that Granada play, while it will be the first of this tournament for Catalunya CC. Both teams will be eyeing a solid and a strong start.

CTL vs GRD, Match Details

The second match in Group B of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Catalunya CC and Granada will be played on September 24, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 2 and Match 5.

Match: CTL vs GRD

Date & Time: September 24, 2022, 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

CTL vs GRD Probable Playing 11 today

Catalunya CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Catalunya CC Probable Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Rauf Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Ghulam Sarwar, Ali Azam, Ameer Khan Abdullah, and Shahbaz Shaukat.

Granada Team News

No major injury concerns.

Granada Probable Playing XI: Gerry O'Brien (wk), Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Joseph George, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Joseph George, Garry Sharp, and Brett Ross.

Today’s CTL vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Awais Ahmed

Awais Ahmed has a brilliant record in ECS tournaments. He has amassed 1361 runs at an average of 24.74 and a strike-rate of 188.24. He has hit five fifties and a hundred apart from 109 sixes in his ECS career.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Muhammad Armghan Khan is someone who can get those big scores regularly. He averages 34.95 and strikes at 174.02 in his ECS career (804 runs). He can also roll his arm over and chip in with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Richard Abbott

Richard Abbott can hit boundaries regularly and with the ball, he can send down economical spells apart from taking wickets on a consistent basis. He will be a key player for GRD.

Top Bowler Pick

Ghulam Sarwar

Ghulam Sarwar can prove to be effective with the ball. He has taken 19 scalps in 20 outings with the ball in ECS tournaments.

CTL vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

Yasir Ali

Yasir Ali can have a huge all-round impact and he could be a match-winner for CTL. He has aggregated 1360 runs while striking at 194.84 and has picked up 27 wickets in his career in ECS tournaments.

Philip Townsend

Philip Townsend has taken four wickets in his two innings with the ball in his ECS career. He has an economy of 8.85. He can also contribute with some useful runs with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasir Ali (CTL)

Awais Ahmed (CTL)

Muhammad Armghan Khan (CTL)

Philip Townsend (GRD)

Jamshaid Ur Rehman (GRD)

CTL vs GRD match expert tips

The Cartama Oval has been a high-scoring ground and hence, the top-order batters and big-hitters tend to do well at this venue. Thus, the likes of Rauf Zaman, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali and Muhammad Armghan Khan for CTL and Adrian Riley and Philip Townsend for GRD will be the crucial picks.

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Catalunya CC vs Granada - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Rauf Zaman, Awais Ahmed, Philip Townsend

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Adrian Riley, Joseph George

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Richard Abbott

Bowlers: Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar, Jamshaid Ur Rehman

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Catalunya CC vs Granada - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Awais Ahmed, Philip Townsend

Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Adrian Riley

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Richard Abbott

Bowlers: Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Todd Davey

