CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group B - Match 2 & 5

Catalunya CC (CTL) will take on Granada (GRD) in match numbers two and five in Group B of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
It is the first day of the Group B games in this T10 tournament. This will be the second successive game that Granada play, while it will be the first of this tournament for Catalunya CC. Both teams will be eyeing a solid and a strong start.
CTL vs GRD, Match Details
The second match in Group B of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Catalunya CC and Granada will be played on September 24, 2022 at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 2 and Match 5.
Match: CTL vs GRD
Date & Time: September 24, 2022, 5.00 pm and 11.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Live Streaming: Fancode
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.
CTL vs GRD Probable Playing 11 today
Catalunya CC Team News
No major injury concerns.
Catalunya CC Probable Playing XI: Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Rauf Zaman, Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sabar, Ghulam Sarwar, Ali Azam, Ameer Khan Abdullah, and Shahbaz Shaukat.
Granada Team News
No major injury concerns.
Granada Probable Playing XI: Gerry O'Brien (wk), Philip Townsend, Todd Davey, Joseph George, Richard Abbott, Adrian Riley (c), Andrew Applin, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Joseph George, Garry Sharp, and Brett Ross.
Today’s CTL vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Awais Ahmed
Awais Ahmed has a brilliant record in ECS tournaments. He has amassed 1361 runs at an average of 24.74 and a strike-rate of 188.24. He has hit five fifties and a hundred apart from 109 sixes in his ECS career.
Top Batter Pick
Muhammad Armghan Khan
Muhammad Armghan Khan is someone who can get those big scores regularly. He averages 34.95 and strikes at 174.02 in his ECS career (804 runs). He can also roll his arm over and chip in with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Richard Abbott
Richard Abbott can hit boundaries regularly and with the ball, he can send down economical spells apart from taking wickets on a consistent basis. He will be a key player for GRD.
Top Bowler Pick
Ghulam Sarwar
Ghulam Sarwar can prove to be effective with the ball. He has taken 19 scalps in 20 outings with the ball in ECS tournaments.
CTL vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices
Yasir Ali
Yasir Ali can have a huge all-round impact and he could be a match-winner for CTL. He has aggregated 1360 runs while striking at 194.84 and has picked up 27 wickets in his career in ECS tournaments.
Philip Townsend
Philip Townsend has taken four wickets in his two innings with the ball in his ECS career. He has an economy of 8.85. He can also contribute with some useful runs with the bat.
5 Must-picks with player stats for CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Yasir Ali (CTL)
Awais Ahmed (CTL)
Muhammad Armghan Khan (CTL)
Philip Townsend (GRD)
Jamshaid Ur Rehman (GRD)
CTL vs GRD match expert tips
The Cartama Oval has been a high-scoring ground and hence, the top-order batters and big-hitters tend to do well at this venue. Thus, the likes of Rauf Zaman, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali and Muhammad Armghan Khan for CTL and Adrian Riley and Philip Townsend for GRD will be the crucial picks.
CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keeper: Rauf Zaman, Awais Ahmed, Philip Townsend
Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Adrian Riley, Joseph George
All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Richard Abbott
Bowlers: Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar, Jamshaid Ur Rehman
CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: Awais Ahmed, Philip Townsend
Batters: Muhammad Armghan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Adrian Riley
All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Richard Abbott
Bowlers: Ali Azam, Ghulam Sarwar, Jamshaid Ur Rehman, Todd Davey