CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the ECS T10 Spain, Group B, Match 7

Catalunya CC will take on Grenada CC in the 7th match of the ECS T10 Spain at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Catalunya CC are placed at the top of the group B points table, having won as many as three matches. They won their last match against Malaga by six wickets.

Grenada CC, on the other hand, have lost as many as four matches and are in third position in the group B points table. They lost their last match against Malaga by 29 runs.

CTL vs GRD Match Details

The 7th match of the ECS T10 Spain will be played on September 25 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CTL vs GRD, ECS T10 Spain, Group B, Match 7

Date and Time: 25th September, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama

CTL vs GRD Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, pacers could have some movement with the new ball. The spinners, on the other hand, will have to bowl tight lines to curb the run-rate. The last three out of five matches played at this venue have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 90

CTL vs GRD Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Catalunya CC: W-W-W

Grenada CC: L-L-L-L

CTL vs GRD probable playing 11s for today’s match

CTL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

CTL Probable Playing 11

Awais Ahmed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Mughal, Muhammad Naeem, Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sarwar, Shaukat Shahbaz, Sabteen Haider.

GRD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

GRD Probable Playing 11

Philip Townsend, Gerry Obrien, Hashim Khan, Richie Abbott, Andrew Applin, Gary Randall (C), Sam Piper, Brett Ross, Aakash Tufchi, Sebin Xavier, Garry Sharp.

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Awais Ahmed (2 matches, 44 runs, Strike Rate: 244.44)

Awais has scored 44 runs at a strike rate of 244.44 in two matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter pick

Muhammad Mughal (3 matches, 49 runs, Strike Rate: 257.89)

Muhammad has been in excellent form with the bat in this tournament, smashing 49 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 257.89 in three matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Yasir Ali (3 matches, 107 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 305.71 and Economy Rate: 4.50)

Yasir has scored 107 runs at a strike rate of 305.71 while scalping one wicket in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Top Bowler pick

Ghulam Sarwar (3 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Ghulam will be a key figure for Catalunya CC with the ball. Having played three matches, he has three wickets to his name.

CTL vs GRD match captain and vice-captain choices

Yasir Ali

Yasir is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband because of his all-round skills. He has scored 107 runs in three matches, while also picking up one wicket.

Muhammad Armghan Khan

Muhammad has been in splendid form with the bat and is the leading run-getter for Catalunya CC in this tournament. He has scored 173 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 332.69.

5 Must-picks with players stats for CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Armghan Khan 173 runs in 3 matches Jose Quitian 38 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches Yasir Ali 107 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Brett Ross 82 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches Ameer Abdullah 38 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

CTL vs GRD match expert tips

Jose Quitian could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CTL vs GRD match, click here!

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spain

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Mughal, Jose Quitian, Brett Ross, Muhammad Armghan Khan

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Philip Townsend, Sheraz Iqbal

Bowlers: Ameer Abdullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Ribin Xavier.

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Spain

CTL vs GRD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Mughal, Jose Quitian, Brett Ross, Muhammad Armghan Khan

All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Philip Townsend, Sheraz Iqbal

Bowlers: Ghulam Sarwar, Ameer Abdullah, Ribin Xavier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far