CTL vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Match 5

Defending champions Catalunya Cricket Club will be taking on the Hawks in the fifth match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 3rd November at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Catalunya Cricket Club won all seven of their games in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 and finished first in the group stage. They have quality players in the side and will be hoping to replicate last year's performance and start the new season on a high note.

The Hawks, on the other hand, did not have a great run at ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 as they finished in the bottom spot with just one win in seven games. They will be aiming to make a comeback and start this campaign with a victory.

CTL vs HAW Probable Playing 11 Today

Catalunya Cricket Club

Rauf Zaman (WK), Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Nisar Ahmed, Hamza Nisar, Muhammad Basit, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Hawks

Khurram Shahzad (WK), Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Ali Meer, Zafar Farhan, Amir Hamza, Kamraan Zia (C), Waheed Elahi, Shakil Ahmed, Umair Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Cricket Club vs Hawks, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 3rd November, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The surface at the Videres Cricket Ground, Girona is expected to be favorable for the batters as the ball comes well on to the bat. The bowlers will struggle to contain the batters on this surface. The boundaries are pretty short as well and we can expect a high scoring encounter.

Today’s CTL vs HAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Khurram Shahzad: Khurram is a good option for the wicket-keeper position. He is a fantastic batter who also contributes behind the stumps.

Batters

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar: Mirza Imtiaz has been a reliable player for the Hawks. He has a wide range of shots and could be crucial in this match.

Naveed Aslam: Naveed is a solid and reliable batter who can score big. He is expected to play a match-winning role in this game.

All-rounders

Ameer Hamzah: Ameer is an excellent all-rounder who has developed as a consistent performer. He could prove to be crucial in this match.

Muhammad Basit: Muhammad Basit is a decent player who can make an impact in both departments. He is a top pick for today's game.

Bowlers

Shakil Ahmed: Shakil has been consistent with the ball. He has the ability to contain the batters with his subtle variations.

Syed Sherazi: Syed Sherazi is a dependable bowler for Catalunya. He has the ability to take crucial wickets as well as control the flow of runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTL vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar (HAW)

Naveed Aslam (CTL)

Muhammad Armghan Khan (CTL)

Syed Sherazi (CTL)

Shakil Ahmed (HAW)

Important stats for CTL vs HAW Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

CTL vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Today

CTL vs HAW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Naveed Aslam, Ameer Hamza-I, Muhammad Basit, Shakil Ahmed, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Rauf Zaman, Ameer Hamzah, Asim Raja.

Captain: Naveed Aslam, Vice-Captain: Ameer Hamzah

CTL vs HAW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Khurram Shahzad, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Naveed Aslam, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Basit, Shakil Ahmed, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Mughal, Umair Muhammad.

Captain: Muhammad Basit, Vice-Captain: Mirza Imtiaz Asghar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee