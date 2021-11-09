CTL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10 Match 18

Catalunya CC (CTL) will take on Hira Sabadell (HIS) in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on 10th November at the Videres Cricket Ground in Girona.

Catalunya CC lost their previous match against the Catalunya Tigers to find themselves sixth in the ECS T10 points table. Most of Catalunya CC's games have been called off, so they haven’t had much game time. However, they will look to win this game and climb up the charts.

Hira Sabadell, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games. They are placed just below Catalunya CC in the points table.

CTL vs HIS Probable Playing XIs

Catalunya Cricket Club

Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Rauf Zaman (WK), Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Hamza Nisar, Ameer Abdullah, Razaqat Ali, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Sherazi, Khaled Kaleem, Sabteen Haider.

Hira Sabadel

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh (WK), Adnan Abbas, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar (C), Bakhtair Khalid, Manan Ayub, Zeeshan Afzal, Abid Shahzad, Fakhar Nazir Chattha.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Cricket Club vs Hira Sabadell, ECS T10 Barcelona.

Date and Time: 10th November; 12.00 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Vidreres Cricket Ground is often conducive for batting. However, in recent game at this venue, bowlers have also had significant purchase. A total of around 100 runs could be a challenging one on this track.

Today’s CTL vs HIS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Rauf Zaman: He scored handy runs in his last game, and was also decent behind the stumps. He could be a decent pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batters

Mubashar Irshad: He is a batter who can play the big shots and give his team quick starts. He could prove to be a key player in today's match.

Muhammad Armghan Khan: He is a hard-hitting opening batter who can smash the ball all around the park. He is expected to score big in this match and fetch plenty of fantasy points.

All-rounders

Aqeel Ansar: His contributions this season have been decent with both bat and ball. He has scored 54 runs and grabbed two wickets so far in the tournament.

Sufian Ansar: He is the most valuable pick for today's game. He is a remarkable all-rounder, bagging 104 runs and three wickets to his name in this tournament.

Bowlers

Adnan Abbas: He has been a standout bowler for his side. He has picked up three wickets so far, and is expected to add more to his tally in this game.

Shaukat Shahbaz: He could prove to be a decent option for this game. He scalped two wickets and also scored 27 runs in his previous match.

Five best players to pick in CTL vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 227 points.

Aqeel Ansar: 133 points.

Adnan Abbas: 129 points.

Shaukat Shahbaz: 108 points.

Syed Sherazi: 70 points.

Key stats for CTL vs HIS Dream11 prediction team

Sufian Ansar: 4 matches, 104 runs, 3 wickets.

Aqeel Ansar: 4 matches, 54 runs, 2 wickets.

Adnan Abbas: 4 matches, 3 wickets.

Shaukat Shahbaz: 3 matches, 27 runs, 2 wickets.

Syed Sherazi: 3 matches, 2 wickets.

CTL vs HIS Dream11 Prediction

CTL vs HIS Dream11 Team - 1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mubashar Irshad, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Syed Sherazi, Adnan Abbas, Shaukat Shahbaz, Abid Shahzad.

Captain: Sufiyan Ansar. Vice-Captain: Shaukat Shahbaz.

CTL vs HIS Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Bakhtair Khalid, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mubashar Irshad, Hamza Nisar, Ali Azam, Sufian Ansar, Aqeel Ansar, Mehmood Akhtar, Adnan Abbas, Shaukat Shahbaz.

Captain: Aqeel Ansar. Vice-Captain: Adnan Abbas.

