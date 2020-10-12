CTL vs JUC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Joves Units CC taking on Catalunya CC on Tuesday.

Catalunya CC are perhaps the team to beat in this competition, since they have a well-rounded outfit. The reigning Spanish champions featured in the 2019 ECS T10 competition in which they made the semi-finals. They will be hoping for an encore this time around, with their core of Ali and Zaman still going strong.

Their opponents, Joves Units, also have a good team but will start as the underdogs in this fixture. Although they aren't as heavily stacked as their opponents, Joves have enough in their ranks to give Catalunya a tough fight.

With two very talented teams taking to the field, another high-scoring game awaits in the ECS T10 Barcelona League 2020.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya CC

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer

Joves Units CC

B Basharat, A Rehman Ullah, S Nazir, A Hurair, H Salik, I Muzzamil, M Zafar Khan, Z Akbar, U Ashgar, A Raza, M Nabeeb, M Naeem, M Ihtisham, S Matloob, T ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, J Haider, M ur Rehman, M Farid and S Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Catalunya CC

R Zaman, M Asif Zia, S Shahbaz, M Ali Bajwa, M Khan, Y Ali, A Azam, S Hussain, N Aslam, Q Syed and Z Ahmed

Joves Units CC

A Ullah, M Iqbal, U Ashgar, A Hurair, I Muzzamil, B Basharat, A Raza, T Ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, M Farid and S Khan

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Joves Units CC

Date: 13th October 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although this is the third game of the day, the pitch shouldn't slow down too much with the batsmen expected to dominate once again. The bowlers have shown glimpses of quality, although the dimensions of the ground have undone their good work.

The spinners shouldn't get much turn off the surface, and variations in pace could prove to be handy. With the pitch unlikely to change much, both teams will look to bat first in this fixture.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CTL vs JUCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ullah, R Zaman, U Ashgar, S Shahbaz, M Ali Bajwa, B Basharat, M Khan, Y Ali, I Ahmad, M Farid and S Hussain

Captain: B Basharat, Vice-Captain: M Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Hurair, R Zaman, U Ashgar, S Shahbaz, M Ali Bajwa, B Basharat, M Khan, T ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, M Farid and S Hussain

Captain: M Khan, Vice-Captain: R Zaman