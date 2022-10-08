CTL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain Championship Weekend, Match 3

Catalunya CC (CTL) will be up against Madrid United (MAU) in the third match of the ECT10 Spain (Championship Weekend) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CTL vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Catalunya CC finished atop the Group B points table, having won all six of their ECT10 matches. They defeated Malaga by 57 runs in their last game. Madrid United, on the other hand, managed to win five out of their six matches and topped Group A. They defeated Getafe by six wickets in their last outing.
CTL vs MAU Match Details
The third match of the ECT10 Spain (Championship Weekend) will be played on October 8 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The match is set to take place at 07:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CTL vs MAU, ECT10 Spain, Championship Weekend, Match 3
Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 07:00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
CTL vs MAU Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 107 runs.
Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 107
Average second-innings score: 86
CTL vs MAU Form Guide (Last match)
Catalunya CC: W-W-W-W-W
Madrid United: W-L-W-W-W
CTL vs MAU probable playing 11s for today’s match
CTL injury/team news
No major injury updates.
CTL Probable Playing 11
Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Yasir Ali, Rauf Zaman (WK), Ameer Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Ali Azam, Muhammad Mughal, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ghulam Sarwar.
MAU injury/team news
No major injury updates.
MAU Probable Playing 11
Ittefaq Ahmad (C), Qadar Nawaz, Arif Hassan (WK), Kamil Ahmed, Mirza Baig, Dipendra Basnet, Ayaz Younus, Muhammad Ashraf, Waqar Zafar, Noor Azman, Touseef Arshad.
CTL vs MAU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Awais Ahmed (6 matches, 126 runs, Strike Rate: 206.56)
Awais has scored 126 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 206.56 in six matches. He is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Saturday.
Top Batter pick
Dipendra Basnet (5 matches, 113 runs, Strike Rate: 154.79)
Dipendra is currently the leading run-scorer for Madrid United with 113 runs at a strike rate of close to 150 in five innings. He could play a big knock in this upcoming match.
Top All-rounder pick
Yasir Ali (7 matches, 180 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 295.08 and Economy Rate: 4.50)
Yasir is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. In seven matches, he has scored 180 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 295.08 and scalped one wicket as well.
Top Bowler pick
Ameer Khan (7 matches, 90 runs and 8 wickets, Strike Rate: 264.71 and Economy Rate: 6.55)
Ameer has picked up eight wickets while scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 264.71 in seven matches. He is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Saturday.
CTL vs MAU match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Armghan Khan
Armghan has scored 237 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 320-plus and picked up three wickets in seven outings. He is a great candidate to lead your fantasy team.
Kamil Ahmed
Kamil has been in decent form with both the bat and ball, having scored 42 runs and picked up six wickets in six matches.
5 Must-picks with players stats for CTL vs MAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CTL vs MAU match expert tips
Ayaz Younus
Ayaz could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your CTL vs MAU fantasy team. He has picked up five wickets while also scoring 23 runs in six matches.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CTL vs MAU match, click here!
CTL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Weekend-Match 3, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed
Batters: Muhammad Mughal, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Dipendra Basnet
All-rounders: Yasir Ali, Sheraz Iqbal, Ayaz Younus
Bowlers: Ittefaq Ahmad, Ghulam Sarwar, Kamil Ahmed (vc), Ameer Khan
CTL vs MAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Championship Weekend-Match 3, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Rauf Zaman
Batters: Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Dipendra Basnet
All-rounders: Yasir Ali (c), Sheraz Iqbal, Ayaz Younus (vc)
Bowlers: Noor Azman, Ghulam Sarwar, Kamil Ahmed, Ameer Khan