CTL vs PUW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 23

Catalunya CC (CTL) will take on Punjab Warriors (PUW) in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 at the Videres Cricket Ground in Barcelona on Friday.

Catalunya CC have played two ECS T10 Barcelona matches so far, winning and losing one apiece. They will be really disappointed as three of their fixtures had to be abandoned. As things stand, they are currently third in the table with five points. Meanwhile, Punjab Warriors are going through a tough time in the ECS T10 Barcelona. They’ve won only one of their four matches, with their batting unit being a constant source of disappointment.

CTL vs PUW Probable Playing 11 Today

CTL XI

Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Razaqat Ali, Hamza Nisar, Ameer Abdullah, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Ali Azam, Shaukat Shahbaz, Khaled Kaleem

PUW XI

Tejpal Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Gurpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (c), Mohsin Ali, Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Tajinder Padda, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Charanjeet Singh

Match Details

CTL vs PUW, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Match 23

Date and Time: 12th November, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the batters as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. With the boundaries also being short, the ground can host several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s CTL vs PUW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Zaman is a phenomenal wicketkeeper-batter who is a great choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. The right-hander bats responsibly and is also decent behind the stumps.

Batters

T Singh Tajveer has been in decent form in the ECS T10 Barcelona. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, Tajveer has also enjoyed success with the ball.

All-rounders

G Bal is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He can prove to be a smart captaincy choice for your CTL vs PUW Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 39 runs in addition to picking up four wickets in four games.

Despite bowling just four overs, S Shahbaz has managed to take three wickets at a stellar economy rate of just 6.25 in the ECS T10 Barcelona. On the batting front, he has amassed 27 runs.

Bowler

Renowned for his pace, MS Sidhu is expected to be amongst the wickets in the upcoming ECS T10 Barcelona fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in CTL vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

G Bal (PUW) – 201 points

S Shahbaz (CTL) – 139 points

MS Sidhu (PUW) – 107 points

T Singh Tajveer (PUW) – 98 points

P Singh (PUW) – 95 points

Important stats for CTL vs PUW Dream11 prediction team

G Bal: 39 runs and 4 wickets

S Shahbaz: 27 runs and 3 wickets

M A Khan: 47 runs

MS Sidhu: 3 wickets

CTL vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona)

CTL vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Zaman, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Khan, H Nisar, G Singh, G Bal, S Shahbaz, G Singh, MS Sidhu, P Singh, S Sherazi

Captain: G Bal. Vice-captain: S Shahbaz

CTL vs PUW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Zaman, T Singh-Tajveer, M A Khan, H Nisar, G Singh, G Bal, S Shahbaz, G Singh, MS Sidhu, P Singh, S Sherazi

Captain: T Singh Tajveer. Vice-captain: M S Sidhu

