CTSA vs BB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 26, 2023

Bulawayo Braves (BB) square with Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) in the 16th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (July 26).

Cape Town and Qalandars are the two top teams in the Zim Afro T10 league, winning four of their six games. In contrast, the Bulawayo Braves are experiencing a completely different campaign, with four losses and two wins.

In the reverse fixture, Cape Town won by eight wickets. Following are three players you could opt for as the captain or vice-captain in your CTSA vs BB Dream11 team:

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA) - 9.0 credits

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has smashed 148 runs in six games, placing him in among the top five run-scorers in the tournament.

With an average of 24.22 and strike rate exceeding 160, he has been a valuable asset to the team. He scored his fourth half-century in the previous game against Harare Hurricanes and will look to replicate the same here.

Gurbaz also boasts a decent average of 23.52 in T10 cricket, making him a great choice for the vice-captain in your CTSA vs BB Dream11 team.

#2 Karim Janat (CTSA) - 8.0 credits

Karim Janat (Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter)

Karim Janat is an in-form all-rounder from Samp Army who could bring valuable points with his notable all-round performances. He has scored 96 runs in six games and also collected six wickets. Janat has appeared in 30 T10 games, scoring 327 and taking 22 wickets.

Owing to his recent form and overall records, Janat could be a wise option for captain/vice-captain of your CTSA vs BB Dream11 team.

#1 Sikandar Raza (BB) - 9.0 credits

Sikandar Raza (Image Credits: zimcricket.org)

Sikandar Raza has been phenomenal across formats this year, scoring good runs as well as taking pivotal wickets. With remarkable contributions with both bat and ba;;, he has emerged as the standout all-rounder of the tournament.

He has scored 187 runs, including two 50s, and has also taken six wickets in as many games. He's the second-highest run-scorer in the league. Considering his exceptional form, he will undoubtedly look to continue his impressive performance here, making him a wise pick in your CTSA vs BB Dream11 team.

