CTSA vs HH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 25, 2023

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) will square off with Harare Hurricanes (HH) in the 14th match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to commence at 08:30 PM IST on Tuesday, July 25.

The Samp Army is the most successful team in the tournament this year. With four wins in five matches, they sit at the top of the points table. On the other hand, the Hurricanes have had mixed results, winning two matches but losing thrice. As a result, they are currently in fourth place in the standings.

On that note, here are three players you can select as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming CTSA vs HH Dream11 match.

#3 Tadiwanashe Marumani (CTSA) - 7.5 credits

Tadiwanashe Marumani, the opening batter for Cape Town Samp Army, has been a standout performer in the first three games of the tournament. However, he had a slightly off day in the previous match against Qalandars.

Marumani has already displayed great potential by scoring 123 runs at an impressive average of 41 and an excellent strike rate of 215.78. Considering his overall T10 average of 48.40, selecting him as the vice-captain for your CTSA vs HH Dream11 fantasy team would be a smart decision.

#2 Evin Lewis (HH) - 8.5 credits

Evin Lewis, the power-hitting batter is known for his ability to score briskly at the top order, is known for setting up strong starts for his team. He has scored 84 runs in three matches at a striking rate of over 200, including a stunning 49-run knock in the previous game.

Lewis has been a consistent performer in T10 cricket, accumulating 1000+ runs in 47 matches at an average of 35.47. Given his track record and form, he will be a smart pick for the CTSA vs HH Dream11 match.

#1 Karim Janat (CTSA) - 8.0 credits

Samp Army's all-rounder Karim Janat has been proving his worth by making significant contributions with both bat and ball. He scored a match-winning 48 runs in the previous game and also showcased his bowling prowess by taking two wickets.

Janat has been fantastic so far in the tournament, smashing a total of 80 runs and picking up five crucial wickets. Owing to his all-round performances, he will be the best captaincy choice for your CTSA vs HH Dream11 teams.

