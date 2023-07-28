CTSA vs HH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 28, 2023

Cape Town Samp Army will square off against Harare Hurricanes in the Eliminator match of Zim Afro T10 2023 at Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 28.

Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Hurricanes ended the tournament with an equal number of wins and losses, each securing four victories. Samp Army secured a spot in the Eliminator by defeating the Buffaloes in their last game while Hurricanes faced a one-sided defeat, losing by nine wickets.

Both teams have emerged victorious once against each other in their previous encounters during the tournament. As they face off again on Friday night, it promises to be an exciting and closely contested match between the two teams.

On that note, here are three players you can select as the captain or vice-captain choices for the upcoming CTSA vs HH Dream11 match.

#3 Donovan Ferreira (HH) - 9.0 credits

Donovan Ferreira, the middle-order batter for the Hurricanes, has been in fine shape during the current tournament. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his team and ranks among the top five batters overall, having scored a total of 190 runs.

His best performances include an unbeaten 87, showcasing his ability to play big innings. Ferreira's batting average stands at 38, reflecting his consistency with the bat. Moreover, he maintains a remarkable strike rate of 195.87, indicating his ability to score runs quickly and decisively

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (CTSA) - 9.0 credits

Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter

With a total of 220 runs in just eight matches, Rahmanullah Gurbaz has consistently made significant contributions to his team's batting effort. His batting average of 27.50 and an impressive strike rate of 186.44 further highlight his ability to score runs at a rapid pace.

Notably, Gurbaz's recent form has been exceptional, as he registered a well-played half-century of 56 in one of the last three games. Given his consistent run-scoring ability and recent form, Gurbaz would indeed be a smart choice for the vice-captain in your CTSA vs HH Dream11 teams.

#1 Karim Janat (CTSA) - 8.5 credits

Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter

Karim Janat has been a standout performer in this T10 league, displaying his all-round abilities in the tournament. He has made a significant impact with the bat in the eight matches, accumulating 128 runs with a best score of 48*. He has consistently contributed to his team's batting line-up averaging 42.66.

Furthermore, Karim Janat has also showcased his bowling prowess, picking up five wickets in the competition. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a valuable captain for your CTSA vs HH Dream11 team.

