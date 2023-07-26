CTSA vs JBL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Zimbabwe T10 League match – July 26, 2023

Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) lock horns with Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) in the 18th game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Wednesday (July 26).

Cape Town are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs. Having won four of six games, they're ranked at the top of the points table eyeing their fifth win. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes are having a disappointing run, losing four of six games and occupying fourth spot in the points table.

On that note, here are three players you could select as the captain or vice-captain for your CTSA vs JBL Dream11 team:

#3 Yusuf Pathan (JBL) - 8.5 credits

Yusuf Pathan (Image Credits: Zimbabwe Cricket Twitter)

As an explosive all-rounder, Yusuf Pathan has left a significant impact on the game with his powerful batting and handy off-spin bowling. With his vast experience and ability to perform under pressure, Pathan has been a valuable asset to the Buffaloes.

He underperformed in his first game but has excelled since then. He scored 36 runs in the previous game with five fours and a maximum. Pathan has scored 107 runs in five games, averaging 26.75 and striking at 167.19.

#2 Karim Janat (HH) - 8.0 credits

Karim Janat (Image Credits: Samp Army Twitter)

Karim Janat stands out as one of the top-performing all-rounders in the Zim Afro T10 2023. His significant contributions in both batting and bowling have been key for his team. With 96 runs and five wickets in six ganes, he has showcased his versatility and impact.

Janat will aim to replicate his all-round performances and play a key role in guiding his team to success and contribute to your CTSA vs JBL Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez (JBL) - 8.0 credits

England vs Pakistan - 2nd Vitality International Twenty20

Mohammad Hafeez is one of the best choices for the captain from Joburg Buffaloes. He's the leading wicket taker of the Zim Afro T10 2023 with ten wickets.

Hafeez has also impressively contributed with the bat in the middle order, scoring 98 runs at 184.90. Given his all-round prowess, he would be the ideal candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your CTSA vs JBL Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's CTSA vs JBL Dream11 Contest? Mohammad Hafeez Karim Janat 0 votes