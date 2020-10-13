CTT vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 14th, 2020

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Catalunya Tigers CC taking on Kings CC at the Montjuic Ground on Wednesday.

Catalunya Tigers CC kickstarted their campaign with a fine win over Bengali CC on Monday. Riding on the exploits of Haider and Aftab, the Tigers were able to register a 60-run win, which is a considerable margin in a game of T10 cricket.

Their opponents, Kings CC are yet to play a game in this competition at the time of writing. However, they have a well-balanced side, which should hold them in good stead during this fixture.

Although they head into this game as the underdogs, Kings CC should prove to be a handful for the Tigers' bowling attack, which has a lot of variety in it. Either way, one can expect another high-scoring, competitive game in Barcelona with two valuable points hanging in the balance.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer

Kings CC

M Shofi Ahmed, J Miah, T Ahmed, M Islam, R Alom, S Ahmed, K Islam, S Mia, R Ahmed, M Jakir, M Uddin, H Aminul, M Rahul, M Shafiullah, S Muhammad, S Islam, S Rahman, S Ahmed, S Rahman, M Rahman, S Islam, F Ahmed, A Naseri, M Islam, R Priok and S Najmul

Predicted Playing 11

Catalunya Tigers CC

U Aftab, J Afzal, D Singh, T Ilyas, Z Haider, R Ali, S Shamshad, M Kashif, G Sarwar, Z Abiddin and H Singh

Kings CC

M Ahmed, M Uddin, T Ahmed, S Mia, S Ahmed, M Shafiullah, S Rahman, M Rahman, F Ahmed, M Islam and S Islam

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Kings CC, Match 10

Date: 14th October 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter awaits the two sides on Wednesday, with scores of over 100 being scored at an alarming rate. There isn't much help on offer for the pacers, who have had to rely on changes of pace more often than not.

Similarly, the spinners haven't extracted much turn off the surface, and the batsmen have targeted them in the middle overs. With the pitch unlikely to change much during the game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CTT vs KCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ilyas, M Ahmed, J Afzal, S Mia, T Ahmed, U Aftab, H Singh, M Shafiullah, Z Haider, G Sarwar and M Islam

Captain: U Aftab, Vice-Captain: M Shafiullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ilyas, S Islam, J Afzal, S Mia, T Ahmed, U Aftab, H Singh, M Shafiullah, Z Haider, M Kashif and M Islam

Captain: U Aftab, Vice-Captain: Z Haider