CTT vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 11 – Nov 23, 2020

Catalunya Tigers CC square off against Pak I Care in the penultimate match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament.

It is a massive game in the context of the ECS tournament, as it could well decide the winner. With both teams looking in terrific form, the winner of this game could well end up as the tournament winner, as there is not much difference in the net run-rates of the two sides.

Catalunya Tigers CC have been absolutely dominant in the ECS. They won their first two games by huge margins before eking out nail-biting wins on the second day of the tournament. With eight points in their kitty, they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. A win will seal the top spot for them.

Meanwhile, Pak I Care have also been superb in the ECS. They have dominated every game except one, losing to Catalunya Tigers CC by only five runs. Their batting has clicked in the tournament, racking up huge scores when they’ve batted first and pulling off tall chases without any hiccups. However, because of their loss against Catalunya Tigers CC, this is a must-win game for them.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab (c & wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Rehman Ullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Kamran Raja, Sarfraz Ahmed.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Shehroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Asad Abbas (c), Aabid Mahboob, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Atif Muhammad, Muhammad Jafri, Farhat Azeem, Hassan Gondal.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care

Date: November 23rd, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has produced some beautiful tracks to bat on. Teams have put up mammoth totals and have also chased down stiff targets with ease. With both Catalunya Tigers and Pak I Care looking fairly evenly matched, another huge-scoring game could be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Pak I Care)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs PAK - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Umair Aftab, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Asjad Butt, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Sarwar, Atif Muhammad, Sarfraz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Adeel Sarwar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Shahid Bhatti, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Kamran, Adeel Sarwar, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad, Sarfraz Ahmed.

Captain: Muhammad Kamran. Vice-captain: Asjad Butt.