CTT vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 20th, 2020

With two wins and two defeats in four games, Catalunya Tigers CC are placed third in Group A. In Match 27 of the ECS entourage in Barcelona, the Muhammad Armghan Khan-led team face second-placed United CC Girona on Tuesday.

Umair Aftab has played a pivotal role in Catalunya Tigers CC’s ongoing campaign. He is the only constant in the side’s batting line-up, and has laid the foundation for big scores in ten overs. The team will look to replicate their 60-run victory over Bengali CC, having dominated on all fronts.

United CC Girona have started their campaign on a bittersweet note with two wins and a defeat under their belt. In their previous game, Girona completely ousted their opposition. Not only did they bundle Pakcelona CC out for a mere 45 but also went on to register a thumping 10-wicket victory.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC

Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali and Ghulam Dastgeer.

United CC Girona

Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Mirza Basgarat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad Babarkrkhail, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Raja Umer Abbas, Rajwinder Singh, Shakil Ahmed, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sumair Safdar Khan, Amar Shakoor Jan, Sachin, Paramvir Singh, Muhammad Sheraz, Kamran Muhammad, Syed Faisal Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Hikmat Khan, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Muhammad Shakeel and Mir Al-Hamdani.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC

T Ilyas, S Akram, M Ilyas, G Singh Sidhu, M Amir Raza, M Iqbal, U Aftab, M Zeeshan, Z Haider, S Shamshad and G Sarwar.

United CC Girona

H Khan, M Imtiaz, M Sheraz, M Shabbir, A Jan, A Mohammad, K Ahmadi, R Umer, S Safdar Khan, A Mahboob and M Ehsan.

Pitch Report

Barring a couple of games, the teams have mostly scored more than 80 at Montjuic Ground. The pitch has remained batsman-friendly so far, with the dimensions also helping them score big. However, with perfect pace variations, the bowlers can succeed on the strip at Montjuic Ground.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs United CC Girona

Date: 20th October 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CTT vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Ilyas, M Ilyas, M Imtiaz, D Singh Kaur, K Ahmadi, U Aftab, M Zeeshan, G Sarwar, Z Haider, S Akhtar Lodhi and H Khan-II.

Captain: K Ahmadi Vice-captain: D Singh Kaur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ehsan, M Ilyas, J Afzal, D Singh Kaur, K Ahmadi, U Aftab, S Safdar, G Sarwar, Z Haider, S Akhtar Lodhi and H Khan-II.

Captain: U Aftab Vice-captain: S Safdar