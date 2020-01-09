CUW vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019-20 Match - Jan 10th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After defeating the Cumilla Warriors in their last match, Khulna Tigers will look to repeat the same performance when they square off against the Warriors once again in match number 40 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20.

The Tigers have all but sealed their position in the playoffs with that win over Cumilla however, there is a slender chance that the Mushfiqur Rahim-led outfit gets eliminated from the tournament. The only team which can take Khulna's spot in the top 4 is their next opponent. The Warriors stand at the fifth position on the points table with 10 points in 11 games.

A loss in the upcoming encounter could knock the Warriors out of the competition hence, the fans will closely follow this match. Here a few fantasy tips for the game between CUW and KHT.

Squads to choose from

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Upul Tharanga.

Khulna Tigers

Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

Playing XI Updates

Cumilla Warriors

Although the Cumilla Warriors could not win their last match, skipper Dawid Malan would not want to change his playing XI. The team's top two Sri Lankan stars Kusal Perera and Dasun Shanaka are on national duty, hence, there are very few options available with the Warriors' team management. They will hope that Malan and Soumya Sarkar fire all guns blazing against the Tigers.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Sarkar, Sabbir, van Zyl, Malan, Ankon, Ali, Wiese, Sunzamul, Mujeeb, Hider and Al-Amin.

Khulna Tigers

As the Tigers had pulled off a clinical performance against the same opponents, the team management would not change the match squad. Mushfiqur Rahim will have high hopes from the South African duo of Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck who had stolen the show in the last match. Also, Mohammad Amir will have the onus of scalping the wickets for the Tigers.

Possible XI: Shanto, Mehidy, Rossouw, Rahim, Rahman, Najibullah, Frylinck, Amir, Shafiul, Tanvir and Shahidul.

Match details

Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers, Match 40

10th January 2020, 6:30 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has been good for the batsmen in this leg. Earlier, the wicket was supporting the spinners but now the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Sabbir Rahman have shown that it is easy to play strokes on this wicket.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Mushfiqur Rahim will be the best pick among the wicket-keepers as Kusal Perera is playing in the series against India. It will be a huge risk to include Mahidul Islam Ankon ahead of Rahim.

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw will face the same bowling attack once again versus whom he scored 71 runs off 36 balls. Thus, the left-handed batsman will be the priority pick followed by Englishman Dawid Malan. Sabbir Rahman was the top-scorer for Cumilla Warriors whereas Yasir Ali had shown promise with the bat.

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar has been one of the most consistent players for the Warriors. The all-rounder can score a bulk of points by doing well in both the departments. Robbie Frylinck was on fire against Warriors in the previous match thus, he can be the second all-rounder of the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Al-Amin Hossain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be the top picks from Cumilla Warriors because not only have they picked up wickets regularly, but they have also bowled at a very economical rate. From the Tigers, medium pacer Shahidul Islam and fast bowler Shafiul Islam will be the bowlers to watch out for.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar is the leading candidate for the captaincy position as he has the highest points scoring potential. Dawid Malan has played well in the tournament so he can be a good option for vice-captaincy. From Khulna Tigers, Rilee Rossouw and Robbie Frylinck are the best options for these two roles.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Dawid Malan, Rilee Rossouw, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Robbie Frylinck, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam Captain: Soumya Sarkar, Vice-Captain: Robbie Frylinck

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rilee Rossouw, Sabbir Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Dawid Malan, Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, David Wiese, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir Captain: Rilee Rossouw, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan