CUW vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 11th, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The opening day of BPL 2019-20 will feature two contests. The second match of the tourney pits the Cumilla Warriors against Rangpur Rangers. Both the sides will look to kick off their campaigns on a winning note as it is very important to gain the momentum in the early phase of the tournament.

Former Afghanistan skipper, Mohammad Nabi will lead the Rangpur-based team and he will have the back of local stars Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Naim. The Warriors will rest their hopes on the trio of Soumya Sarkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sabbir Rahman.

Rangpur Rangers have a very strong squad this year thus, they will start as the favourites to win this contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for CUW vs RAN.

Squads to choose from

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony

Rangpur Rangers

Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Arafat Sunny, Jahurul Islam, Mohammad Nabi, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Fazle Rabbi, Nadif Chowdhury, Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Sanjit Saha.

Playing XI updates

Cumilla Warriors

Cumilla Warriors will miss the services of Kusal Perera, who is on international duty. In his absence, Islam Ankon will keep the wickets for Warriors. Dawid Malan will look to continue his magnificent form in the shorter forms of the game while Sabbir Rahman and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will have to support him. Mujeeb and Oshane Thomas will be the star bowlers to watch out for.

Possible XI: Malan, Sarkar, Ali, Rajapaksa, Ankon, Sabbir, Sunzamul, Rony, Mujeeb, Thomas and Al-Amin.

Rangpur Rangers

Mohammad Nabi will look to make the most out of his available resources at the Rangpur Rangers. Mohammad Shahzad will have the onus of providing a solid start to the side while Cameron Delport will try to make the fullest use of his T20 cricket experience. Besides, Lewis Gregory can also emerge as a match-winner for the Rangers.

Possible XI: Shahzad, Naim, Jahurul, Abell, Nabi, Gregory, Fazle, Rahman, Sunny, Taskin and Junaid.

Match details

Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers, Match 2

11th December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch report

The fans can expect an equal contest bat and ball in this contest. Anything above 150 should be a par score and the teams should look to chase on this wicket. The spin bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings in Dhaka.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Since Kusal Perera is out of the contest, Mohammad Shahzad should be the priority pick among the wicket-keepers. The Afghan player can turn the game within a span of a few deliveries thus, he can be a differential.

Batsmen: Dawid Malan and Sabbir Rahman should be the top two picks from the Cumilla Warriors as both the batsmen have a good amount of experience of playing in this format. From the Rangers, Cameron Delport can be a difference maker while Jahurul Islam could also chip in with some valuable runs.

All-rounders: Soumya Sarkar's incredible batting skills make him a viable option in this department whereas there are only a few T20 all-rounders on the planet so talented as Mohammad Nabi. Lewis Gregory could also prove to be a valuable asset for the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be the player to watch out for in this contest as the pitch will assist him a lot. Mustafizur Rahman has been a wicket-taking bowler and, Al-Amin Hossain too possesses the same qualities.

Captain: While the batsmen and all-rounders often produce better results as the captain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is also a leading contender for this match. From the other two departments, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Nabi are the leading captaincy candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Cameron Delport, Jahurul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Soumya Sarkar, Sanzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Oshane Thomas. Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Islam Ankon, Dawid Malan, Fazle Mahmud, Sabbir Rahman, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Junaid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Captain: Sabbir Rahman, Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman