CUW vs RAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 28th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The dominant Rajshahi Royals will look to register their third consecutive win in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 when they lock horns with the misfiring Cumilla Warriors. The Warriors had won two of their first three matches however, they have not gained a single point in their last three outings.

Their last encounter was against Rajshahi and in that match, the Royals crushed them by 7 wickets. Besides, in the previous 5 meetings of the two franchises, Royals have defeated their opponents thrice. Hence, Andre Russell's men will start as the favorites to win this match.

The fans will be excited to see whether the Royals can complete a double on the Warriors. Besides, here are a few fantasy tips for the match between CUW and RAR.

Squads to choose from

Cumilla Warriors

Soumya Sarkar, Al-Amin Hossain, Yasir Ali , Sabbir Rahman, Kusal Perera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanzamul Islam, Abu Hider, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka, Fardeen Hasan Ony

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell

Playing XI updates

Cumilla Warriors

Dawid Malan had scored a brilliant century in the last match between the two teams. But, the other batsmen could not support him much. Although the Warriors lost the match, they are unlikely to make any alterations to their batting lineup. On the bowling front, Sumon Khan may lose his place to Abu Hider after he leaked 38 runs off his 3 overs. Also, Al-Amin Hossain will have to keep a check on the run flow.

Possible XI: Malan, Sarkar, Ali, Rajapaksa, Ankon, Sabbir, Shanaka, Robiul, Mujeeb, Hider and Al-Amin.

Rajshahi Royals

After pulling off a clinical performance against the Warriors in their previous fixture, Rajshahi Royals would look to field the same match squad in the upcoming match. The only player who will be in the danger of losing his place will be Kamrul Islam Rabbi. He had given away 13 runs in the only over he bowled and the team did not ask him to bowl further in the innings.

Possible XI: Das, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Nahidul, Bopara, Irfan, Rabbi and Jayed.

Match details

Cumilla Warriors vs Rajshahi Royals, Match 23

28th December 2019, 1:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch report

The pitch should assist the slower bowlers however, the fast bowlers can trouble the batsmen in the initial phases of the match. The batsmen will find it difficult to play strokes in the first half of the game. Thus, the teams would look to chase after winning the toss.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das will be the first choice pick from the wicket-keepers' department as the Bangladeshi player has been one of the best players in this tournament. He has kept the wickets well besides contributing his bit in the batting department.

Batsmen: Dawid Malan will be the player to watch out for after his incredible century in the previous match. Afif Hossain had surprised everyone with his whirlwind kock against Cumilla whereas Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been a big player in the shortest format of the game. The fourth batsman's spot can be allotted to either Alok Kapali or Sabbir Rahman.

All-rounders: Andre Russell and Soumya Sarkar will be the prime picks from each team. Both the players possess different quality of talent thus, they should be a part of the fantasy team. Besides, Ravi Bopara too has been impressive in this year's Bangladesh Premier League tourney.

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman is the safest bet for this match considering the nature of the deck. Al-Amin Hossain has been expensive but he has been a wicket-taking bowler for Cumilla. From the Royals, Farhad Reza and Mohammad Irfan can be viable picks.

Captain: Andre Russell is the front-runner for the captaincy position in this match followed by Afif Hossain. Dawid Malan is unlikely to repeat his previous performance but he can be a safe pick for the vice-captain's role and, Soumya Sarkar can be the wildcard pick.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Dawid Malan, Afif Hossain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Alok Kapali, Soumya Sarkar, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Farhad Reza Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Dawid Malan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abu Hider, Farhad Reza Captain: Afif Hossain, Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar