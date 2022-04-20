CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 17

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will take on Luangmual Cricket Club in the 17th match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Thursday.

CVCC have won two of their five matches so far and are fourth in the points table. Their previous game against Chanmarians Cricket Club ended up being abandoned. LCC have also won two of their five games and are second from the bottom in the points table. They defeated Kulikawn Cricket Club in the last match by four wickets.

CVCC vs LCC Probable Playing 11 Today

CVCC XI

Lalruatdika (wk), Laltleipuia, Akash Singh, K Vanlalruata, Lalthlamuana, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga (c), Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, William Pachuau

LCC XI

H Lalbiakhlua (wk), Lalrinchhana (c), Zaithanmawia, Abhay, Malsawmkima Ralte, David S Malsawmtluanga, G Lalbiakvela, Lalrempuia, Lalrinfela, B Lalnunfela, Joseph Vanlalruata

Match Details

CVCC vs LCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: 21st April, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

The surface has mostly been bowler-friendly and bowlers are expected to find purchase in this game as well. Batters will have to struggle and spend time on the pitch to earn runs.

Today’s CVCC vs LCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Lalbiakhlua is a decent wicketkeeper choice who can be expected to have a strong start in this game. He will want to convert it into a big score.

Batters

K Vanlalruata is a terrific batter who will be tasked with leading the charge against the opposition bowlers.

All-rounders

G Lalbiakvela has done well in both the batting and bowling departments. He has amassed 119 runs in five games at an average of nearly 40. He has also scalped nine wickets at an average of 9.22 and an economy rate of 4.61.

S Lama is the second-highest scorer in the tournament as things stand. He has collected 133 runs in five games at an average of over 33. He has also taken five wickets at an average of 12.80 and an economy rate of 5.82.

Bowlers

Lalrinchhana is a decent bowler to have in the side. He can get frequent breakthroughs and will be expecting wickets here.

Top 5 best players to pick in CVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

G Lalbiakvela (LCC) – 508 points

S Lama (CVCC) – 355 points

B Lalnunfela (LCC) – 285 points

Lalnuntluanga (CVCC) – 177 points

H Lalbiakhlua (LCC) – 172 points

Important stats for CVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

G Lalbiakvela: 119 runs and 9 wickets

S Lama: 133 runs and 5 wickets

B Lalnunfela: 62 runs and 6 wickets

Lalnuntluanga: 4 wickets

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Today

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Lalbiakhlua, K Vanlalruata, R Lalrinfela, Zaithanmawia, G Lalbiakvela, S Lama, B Lalnunfela, Lalnuntluanga, Lalrinchhana, R Ralte Junior, Rinsangzela

Captain: G Lalbiakvela, Vice-Captain: S Lama

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Lalbiakhlua, K Vanlalruata, R Lalrinfela, Zaithanmawia, G Lalbiakvela, S Lama, B Lalnunfela, L L, Lalrinchhana, R Ralte Junior, Rinsangzela

Captain: B Lalnunfela, Vice-Captain: H Lalbiakhlua

Edited by Ritwik Kumar