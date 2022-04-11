CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 2

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) will take on Luangmual Cricket Club (LCC) in the second match of the Mizoram Cricket League 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday.

Both teams have balanced squads consisiting youngsters and experienced campaigners. Cricket in Mizoram is not followed much and the tournament can help change that narrative.

CVCC vs LCC Probable Playing 11 Today

CVCC XI

Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalduhsaka, Laltleipuia, Gaurav Singh, Lalthlamuana, Sumit Lama, Rayesh Chhetri, Tony Lalringa, Rosiamliana Ralte Junior, K.Vanlalruata, Lalchhandama Sailo.

LCC XI

Malsawmkima Ralte, David S. Malsawmtluanga, Lallawmkima Khiangte, R.K Lalrinfela, R.L Biakmawia, Zohmangaiha, B Lalnunfela, Lalrempuia L, Vanlalsanga, Lalchunglura, Joseph Vanlalruata.

Match Details

CVCC vs LCC, Mizoram Cricket League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 11th April, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

Although not a lot is known about the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram, the surface is expected to be balanced, with help on offer for both the bowlers and batters.

Today’s CVCC vs LCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ralte is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

D S. Malsawmtluanga is a terrific batter who will be tasked with leading Luangmual Cricket Club's batting unit.

All-rounder

B Lalnunfela is a right-handed batter who can also bowl off-breaks. He has represented Mizoram in various competitions and is expected to do well in the tournament.

Bowlers

J Vanlalruata usually generates pace and variations with his bowling and can be backed to be amongst the wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

B Lalnunfela (LCC)

S Lama (CVCC)

D S Malsawmtluanga (LCC)

Lalduhsaka (CVCC)

L Khiangte (LCC)

Important stats for CVCC vs LCC Dream11 prediction team

B Lalnunfela: 16 runs in two List A matches

S Lama: 14 runs and 7 wickets in 10 T20s

G Singh: 7 runs in 3 List A matches

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Mizoram Cricket League 2022)

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Ralte, D S Malsawmtluanga, G Singh, Lalduhsaka, L Khiangte, B Lalnunfela, R Chhetri, S Lama, J Vanlalruata, R Ralte Junior, Vanlalsanga.

Captain: B Lalnunfela. Vice-captain: D S Malsawmtluanga.

CVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Ralte, L Ralte, D S Malsawmtluanga, G Singh, Lalduhsaka, L Khiangte, B Lalnunfela, S Lama, J Vanlalruata, R Ralte Junior, Vanlalsanga.

Captain: S Lama. Vice-captain: G Singh.

