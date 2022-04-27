CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL 2022, Match 27

The Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) will take on Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) in the 27th match of the Mizoram Cricket League (MCL) 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Wednesday.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club have fared well in MCL 2022. With four wins, two losses and a no-result, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are second with four wins, two losses and two no-results.

CVCC vs RVCC Probable Playing 11 today

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Laltleipuia, Lalnuntluanga, K Vanlalruata, Jehu Anderson, Lalruatdika, Sumit Lala, Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma.

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Vanlalhruaitluanga, C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana, Lalthakima Khawbung, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanlalthafamkima, F Lalruatfela, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, K Vanrotlinga.

Match Details

CVCC vs RVCC, Match 27, MCL 2022

Date & Time: April 27th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers will also find some assistance. While the pacers can get the new ball to swing around a bit, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Vanlalhruaia has performed well with the bat, having already scored a half-century in MCL 2022. He is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Johan Lalbiakkima has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, scoring 98 runs and picking up nine wickets.

All-rounder

Sumit Lala has been in top form on both fronts, accumulating 140 runs and claiming 10 scalps.

Bowler

Lalrinfela Zadeng is the third-highest wicket-taker in MCL 2022 with 12 wickets at an economy of 5.44.

Top 5 best players to pick in CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lala (CVCC): 529 points

Johan Lalbiakkima (RVCC): 471 points

Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 456 points

Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 372 points

Lalhruaimawia Ralte (CVCC): 324 points

Important stats for CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumit Lala: 140 runs & 10 wickets

Lalnuntluanga: 153 runs

Johan Lalbiakkima: 98 runs & 9 wickets

Lalrinfela Zadeng: 12 wickets

CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction (MCL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Lalruatdika, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, K Vanlalruata, Sumit Lala, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Sumit Lala. Vice-captain: Johan Lalbiakkima.

Dream11 Team for Chhinga Veng Cricket Club vs Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club - Mizoram Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Laltleipuia, K Vanlalruata, Sumit Lala, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.

Captain: Sumit Lala. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.

Edited by Samya Majumdar