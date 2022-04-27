CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCL 2022, Match 27

The Chhinga Veng Cricket Club (CVCC) will take on Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club (RVCC) in the 27th match of the Mizoram Cricket League (MCL) 2022 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Wednesday.
Chhinga Veng Cricket Club have fared well in MCL 2022. With four wins, two losses and a no-result, they are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are second with four wins, two losses and two no-results.
CVCC vs RVCC Probable Playing 11 today
Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Laltleipuia, Lalnuntluanga, K Vanlalruata, Jehu Anderson, Lalruatdika, Sumit Lala, Rayesh Chhetri, Rosianliana Ralte Junior, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Rinsangzela Hmamte, Lalthlanawma.
Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Vanlalhruaitluanga, C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana, Lalthakima Khawbung, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanlalthafamkima, F Lalruatfela, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, K Vanrotlinga.
Match Details
CVCC vs RVCC, Match 27, MCL 2022
Date & Time: April 27th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers will also find some assistance. While the pacers can get the new ball to swing around a bit, the spinners will come into play as the game progresses.
Today’s CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
C Vanlalhruaia has performed well with the bat, having already scored a half-century in MCL 2022. He is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Johan Lalbiakkima has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball, scoring 98 runs and picking up nine wickets.
All-rounder
Sumit Lala has been in top form on both fronts, accumulating 140 runs and claiming 10 scalps.
Bowler
Lalrinfela Zadeng is the third-highest wicket-taker in MCL 2022 with 12 wickets at an economy of 5.44.
Top 5 best players to pick in CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lala (CVCC): 529 points
Johan Lalbiakkima (RVCC): 471 points
Lalrinfela Zadeng (RVCC): 456 points
Lalnuntluanga (CVCC): 372 points
Lalhruaimawia Ralte (CVCC): 324 points
Important stats for CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction Team
Sumit Lala: 140 runs & 10 wickets
Lalnuntluanga: 153 runs
Johan Lalbiakkima: 98 runs & 9 wickets
Lalrinfela Zadeng: 12 wickets
CVCC vs RVCC Dream11 Prediction (MCL 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Vanlalhruaia, Lalruatdika, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, K Vanlalruata, Sumit Lala, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.
Captain: Sumit Lala. Vice-captain: Johan Lalbiakkima.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Vanlalhruaia, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalhruaitluanga, Laltleipuia, K Vanlalruata, Sumit Lala, Lalhruaimawia Ralte, Lalnuntluanga, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosianliana Ralte Junior.
Captain: Sumit Lala. Vice-captain: Lalrinfela Zadeng.