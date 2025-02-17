CW vs RK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Final

The Final match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Chhattisgarh Warriors (CW) squaring off against Rajasthan Kings (RK) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Monday, February 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CW vs RK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Kings have won five of their last eight matches. Chhattisgarh Warriors, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches. These two recently played the 1st Qualifier match which was won by Chhattisgarh Warriors by 8 wickets. Rajasthan Kings won the 2nd Qualifier match by 6 wickets.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

CW vs RK Match Details

The Final match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 17 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CW vs RK, Final Match

Date and Time: 17th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings, where a total of 338 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

CW vs RK Form Guide

CW - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

RK - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

CW vs RK Probable Playing XI

CW Playing XI

No injury updates

Rishi Dhawan, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (c), Pawan Negi, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Abhishek Sakuja, Manoj Singh (wk), Kalim Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul

RK Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Mustard (wk), Gaurav Tomar, Faiz Fazal (c), Rajat Singh, Manpreet Gony, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Saket Sharma, Asad Pathan, Shadab Jakati, Sudeep Tyagi, Shahbaz Nadeem

CW vs RK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mustard

P Mustard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 204 runs in the last seven matches. S Jackson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Guptill

A Pathan and M Guptill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Guptill is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 234 runs in the last six matches. G Singh Mann is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

R Dhawan

R Dhawan and M Gony are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Dhawan is expected to bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 272 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches. P Negi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Rajpoot

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rajpoot and K Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Rajpoot has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 9 wickets in the last six matches. A Mithun is another good bowler for today's match.

CW vs RK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dhawan

R Dhawan is one of the most crucial picks from Chhattisgarh Warriors as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 272 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last five matches.

M Guptill

M Guptill is another crucial pick from the Chhattisgarh Warriors squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 234 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for CW vs RK, Final Match

M Guptill

A Pathan

R Dhawan

G Singh Mann

M Gony

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Batters: G Singh Mann, G Tomar, A Pathan, M Guptill

All-rounders: R Dhawan, P Negi, M Gony

Bowlers: K Khan, A Rajpoot, A Mithun

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Batters: G Singh Mann, G Tomar, A Pathan, M Guptill, R Singh

All-rounders: R Dhawan, P Negi, M Gony

Bowlers: A Rajpoot, A Mithun

