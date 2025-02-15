CW vs RK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Chhattisgarh Warriors (CW) squaring off against Rajasthan Kings (RK) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CW vs RK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Rajasthan Kings have won four of their last six matches. Chhattisgarh Warriors, on the other hand, have done better with wins in four out of five matches. These two recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Rajasthan Kings by 6 wickets. Rajasthan Kings chased the target of 129 runs in just 13.5 overs.

These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Rajasthan Kings won that match by a massive margin of 6 wickets.

Ad

Trending

CW vs RK Match Details

The 1st Qualifier match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 15 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CW vs RK, 1st Qualifier Match

Date and Time: 15th February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Ad

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Kings, where a total of 261 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CW vs RK Form Guide

CW - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

Ad

RK - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

CW vs RK Probable Playing XI

CW Playing XI

No injury updates

Rishi Dhawan, Martin Guptill, Gurkeerat Singh Mann (c), Pawan Negi, Peter Trego, Amit Verma, Abhishek Sakuja, Manoj Singh (wk), Kalim Khan, Abhimanyu Mithun, Siddarth Kaul

RK Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Mustard (wk), Gaurav Tomar, Faiz Fazal ©, Rajat Singh, Manpreet Gony, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Saket Sharma, Asad Pathan, Shadab Jakati, Sudeep Tyagi, Shahbaz Nadeem

Ad

CW vs RK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mustard

P Mustard is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 74 runs in the last five matches. M Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Guptill

A Pathan and M Guptill are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Guptill is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 234 runs in the last five matches. G Singh Mann is another good player for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

R Dhawan

R Dhawan and M Gony are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. R Dhawan is expected to bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 173 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches. P Negi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rajpoot and K Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Rajpoot has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 6 wickets in the last four matches. S Jakati is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CW vs RK match captain and vice-captain choices

R Dhawan

R Dhawan is one of the most crucial picks from Chhattisgarh Warriors as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 173 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last four matches.

M Guptill

M Guptill is another crucial pick from the Chhattisgarh Warriors squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 234 runs in the last five matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CW vs RK, 1st Qualifier Match

M Guptill

A Pathan

R Dhawan

G Singh Mann

M Gony

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Ad

Batters: G Singh Mann, G Tomar, A Pathan, M Guptill, F Fazal

All-rounders: R Dhawan, P Negi, M Gony

Bowlers: K Khan, A Rajpoot

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Rajasthan Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Mustard

Ad

Batters: G Singh Mann, G Tomar, A Pathan, M Guptill

All-rounders: R Dhawan, P Negi, M Gony

Bowlers: K Khan, A Rajpoot, A Sakuja

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️